Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: A Cash Flow Machine That Keeps Growing

Oct. 02, 2023 3:01 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Somint Research profile picture
Somint Research
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's stock has underperformed the market this year, down 22% while the S&P500 is up 12%, causing valuation to become attractive.
  • PayPal is trading at 12.5x EV/FCF and 11.8x P/E based on non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2023.
  • Despite a decelerating growth in active accounts, PayPal's business performance remains strong, with growth in TPV supporting future revenue and earnings growth.
  • Selling BNPL receivables should provide a boost to FCF, with incremental capital going to share repurchases.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an established fintech company that has not received any love from Mr. Market this year, as the stock is down 22% while the S&P500 is up 12%.

My argument is

This article was written by

Somint Research profile picture
Somint Research
1.4K Followers
I write in Seeking Alpha to share my research with everyone. My hope is to spark discussion, discover blind spots, and for people to benefit from my analysis.I try to find high quality businesses with competitive advantages at fair prices. I take calculated risks based on likely economic scenarios, and I invest when I perceive a decent margin of safety.All articles published in Seeking Alpha reflect my own opinion. They're not investment recommendations. Read my articles for informational and entertainment purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.