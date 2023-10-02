Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Freeport-McMoRan Stock: Buckle Up For The Copper Surge

Oct. 02, 2023 3:43 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The global economy faces challenges, including declining manufacturing sentiment and rising inflation, raising concerns about potential stagflation.
  • Freeport-McMoRan remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term secular copper demand growth driven by the energy transition, despite cyclical headwinds in Europe, the U.S., and China.
  • FCX's robust production capabilities, healthy balance sheet, and potential for substantial free cash flow make it an undervalued investment with the potential for significant growth in the long term.
Mining

erlucho

Introduction

The global economy isn't in a great spot. For example, in the Eurozone, manufacturing sentiment remains at its lowest levels since the Great Financial Crisis (excluding the brief pandemic implosion). Even worse, S&P Global (SPGI) reported

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.93K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Comments (3)

R
Ron1634
Today, 3:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.84K)
Leo - Are you familiar with this copper chart?
www.macrotrends.net/...
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 3:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.67K)
Copper is going nowhere. The EV revolution is a fallacy.
R
Ron1634
Today, 3:50 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.84K)
@Carson7 ?? - I see a lot more Teslas than I did a year ago.
