Grab Holdings: SE Asia's FANG Has Formed

Oct. 04, 2023 8:30 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)SE
Louis Stevens
Summary

  • While the market has fallen out of love with SE Asia's tech sector, in my view, the reality is that it is more attractive than it's ever been.
  • I think you will read at least a couple novel ideas in this exploration of Grab Holdings Limited's Q2 2023 and its business broadly.
  • Number one, the reality is that SE Asia is dominated by only three tech platforms: Sea Ltd., Grab, and GoTo. These are SEA's the most well-capitalized, most dominant tech platforms.
  • Number two, SE Asia has been going through something akin to the U.S.'s early 2000s Dot-Com Bubble burst, resulting in slowing growth across the board and especially for the region's ecommerce growth.
  • Eventually, SE Asia will emerge from this malaise, and Grab, Sea Ltd., and GoTo could certainly perform incredible feats of value creation in the decades ahead, by virtue of their exceptional resources, which have resulted in dominant competitive positions in the region.
Catching Up With Grab

In 2021, I accumulated AGC (the Altimeter Capital SPAC that effectively took Grab public) at about $10-$12/share. I principally did this because I knew we were in The Everything Bubble, and I knew that

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRAB, SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

