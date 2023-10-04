Run, Don't Walk To These 5 Sweet REIT Bargains

DragonImages

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have gotten crushed in the last month, down 7%.

How bad is the REIT bear market?

It's the 3rd worst of the last 25 years. The only time better to buy REITs was the bottom of the Great Recession or the bottom of the Pandemic; both times, the economy was collapsing.

Why are REITs crashing?

Because in Q3, long-term rates soared the most in the last quarter century at least.

It's not the rates themselves that have crushed REITs; it's the relentless furiosity with which yields just keep soaring.

Throw in some worst-case scenario forecasts from the likes of Jamie Dimon or Bill Ackman (5.5% 30-year yields), and you can understand why REIT investors, utility investors, or pretty much anyone owning anything high-yield is running for the exits.

During the worst bond bear market in history, it's crazy to buy utilities, yieldCos, or REITs, right?

In this article, I explain why the market is dead wrong to freak out over rising rates.

Yes, some REITs are going to suffer from higher costs of capital. But none of the ones you want to own for the long term.

The bottom line is this.

The market thinks "rates up REITs down" because they are a "bond alternative."

That was the story for 15 years in the "free money forever" TINA era.

That era is over; dead, buried, and there's a grocery store on top of the gravesite.

That means the good old days are back when REITs will trade on fundamentals, or they soon will be.

I can't tell you exactly when, but I can tell you that when the market rediscovers this simple fact, the best REITs will sky-rocket off today's absurdly great valuations.

Investment spread = cap rate - borrowing cost/cost of capital.

This is the only fundamental thing that directly drives profitability for REITs.

When rates rise, property prices fall, and cap rates go up. If rates go up 1% and cap rates go up 1%, then the ability of the REIT to grow hasn't changed any.

But I bet you that the price is temporarily lower! But it won't be forever, and when the REIT returns to fair value, that's free money you just made.

Better yet, yield + growth = total return. So, if you buy a REIT at a bargain today and hold it forever, the benefits of buying at a discount last forever.

Free money forever!" - the new REIT era (buy REITs today and earn free profits others left on the table for the rest of your life).

My Favorite 5 High-Yield REIT Blue-Chip Bargains

From 504 stocks in the Dividend Kings Master list to four 5+% yielding non-speculative investment grade, non-speculative REITs.

All in one minute, thanks to the DK Zen Research Terminal. This is how I find all my investment ideas.

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 "lists" and "REITs" 53 10.60% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 37 7.40% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 34 6.80% 4 81+% dividend safety score (2% or less risk of cut) 27 5.40% 5 Sort By Discount To Fair Value 0.00% 6 Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats 5 1.00% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

We have top-quality non-speculative REITS with very safe dividends and the best historical discounts to fair value.

These are the most coiled springs among REITs you want to own.

Run, Don't Walk To These 5 REIT Bargains

I sorted these by discount to fair value and linked them to further research reading.

Fundamental Summary

Yield: 4.5%

dividend safety: 91% very safe = 1.45% dividend cut risk

overall quality: 91% Ultra SWAN

growth consensus: 7.5% vs. 6% for the REIT sector

total return potential: 12.0% CAGR vs 10.2% S&P 500 and 11% aristocrats

discount to fair value: 34%

DK rating: potential very strong buy (1% below Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch") buy

10-year valuation boost: 4.2% per year

10-year consensus total return potential: 4.5% yield + 7.5% growth + 4.2% valuation boost = 16.2% per year = 348% vs 10.0% S&P = 160%.

More than twice the return potential of the S&P and 3X the yield and a much safer yield at that.

Historical Returns Since 2004

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

12% long-term return consensus vs. 12% historical return over the last two decades, market-beating returns, and 2X the returns of VNQ.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

What about returns from ferocious bear markets like this?

The Last Time These 5 REITS Were This Undervalued

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 96% 96% 3 49% 229% 5 35% 340% 7 31% 573% 10 26% 887% 15 16% 878% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)

The last time these REITs were this cheap, they went up 10X in 10 years.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2025

if and only if each company grows as analysts expect

and returns to historical market-determined fair value

this is what you will make.

Alexandria Real Estate

FAST Graphs, FactSet

American Tower

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Simon Property Group

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Invitation Homes

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Extra Space Storage

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 500

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 15% = 6% annual return potential

5 best REIT bargains: 79% = 29% annual.

5X the market's short-term return potential and 3X the much safer yield.

Bottom Line: Run, Don't Walk To These 5 REIT Bargains

Am I telling you the ratepocalypse is over? That yields will turn on a dime, crash, and REITs will soar like a rocket?

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested."- Peter Lynch.

I can't tell you when rates will stop rising quickly. I can say that ARE, AMT, SPG, INVH, and EXR are five of the best deep-value REITs you can buy today.

Their dividends are relatively safe, their balance sheets are strong, and their businesses should easily survive or even profit from the decline in property prices created by higher rates.

That's why I can strongly recommend these 5 REIT bargains and say with high confidence that if you buy them today, in 5+ years, you'll feel like a stock market genius if you do.