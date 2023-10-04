Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Run, Don't Walk To These 5 Sweet REIT Bargains

Oct. 04, 2023 7:10 AM ETARE, EXR, INVH, SPG, AMT2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have experienced a significant decline in the past month, making it the 3rd worst bear market in the last 25 years.
  • The crash in REITs is attributed to long-term rates roaring higher at the fastest rate in at least 20 years.
  • The best blue-chip REITs will profit from the end of "free money forever." When the market realizes this, deep value REITs will likely rocket higher.
  • These are the 5 most undervalued quality REITs you can buy today, 34% undervalued, and yielding almost 5%. They offer the potential for almost 400% returns in the next decade and 5X the return potential of the S&P over the next 2 years.
  • I can say with very high confidence that anyone buying these 5 sweet REIT bargains will feel like a genius in 5+ years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Lucky man

DragonImages

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have gotten crushed in the last month, down 7%.

How bad is the REIT bear market?

It's the 3rd worst of the last 25 years. The only time better to buy

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and more.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107.4K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 7:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.89K)
Walk don’t run
The Ventures
Kamikaze Cash profile picture
Kamikaze Cash
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (10)
$ARE looks like a particularly good one. I’ll look to add that one to my portfolio. But I’m surprised to not see $O on here as well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.