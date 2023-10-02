Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase: Institutional Money May Start Pouring In

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coinbase has obtained a full license to operate in Singapore, opening up the door to significant institutional investments.
  • Singapore's favorable investment landscape and growing foreign direct investment make it an ideal location for Coinbase to establish a crypto hub.
  • Despite challenges with profitability, Coinbase is well-positioned to benefit from institutional adoption and is expected to perform well in the crypto industry.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Blue paint splashing

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is making headlines again, as it has just received a full business license to operate in Singapore. This is a huge move for the company, as Singapore has the capacity to

Sometimes technicals and fundamentals line up, and these produce great risk-reward opportunities.

This is what I look for at The Pragmatic Investor.

Join now and get instant access to:

- My portfolio

- Trade Ideas

- Technical Analysis Opportunities

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.84K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 5:21 PM
Premium
Comments (142)
Or just buy BTC...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.