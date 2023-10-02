Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetMed Express Still A 'Sell,' But There Are Hopes For A Turnaround

Oct. 02, 2023 5:32 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
18 Followers

Summary

  • PetMed Express faces challenges from larger competitors and declining profitability.
  • The company has a new management team and has made strategic investments, such as partnerships and acquisitions.
  • These investments have led to positive revenue growth, but challenges remain, including high expenses and negative operating margin.

A young female vet examining a kitten

ilkermetinkursova

Introduction

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is a nationwide pet pharmacy that markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs, cats, and horses directly to the consumer. The company faces a number of challenges in the current competitive landscape, including competition

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
18 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.