Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ALX Oncology Holdings: Gilead News Creates A New Risk

Oct. 02, 2023 5:43 PM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
316 Followers

Summary

  • ALX Oncology Holdings is developing evorpacept, an engineered protein that targets CD47, a molecule associated with cancer.
  • The company is conducting phase 2 trials for evorpacept in head and neck and gastric/GEJ cancer, but results have not been released.
  • ALXO has a limited cash runway and faces uncertainties regarding the efficacy of CD47 as a target in different types of tumors.

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Holding Bowl Of Granules For Her Dog

miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) is a biotech capitalizing on interest in developing novel immune therapeutics for cancer medicine. Their main candidate is designed to block CD47, which appears to be important in a lot

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
316 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.