onurdongel

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 10%. In addition, they offer a fairly juicy dividend yield of about 5.2%. Its business has faced headwinds over the past year, but it appears to be in the process of bottoming. As such, I believe it is poised to out-earn the consensus estimates, creating potential for further upside in shares. I would be a buyer.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, International Paper earned $0.59 in adjusted operating EPS, which was down from $0.99 last year as sales declined from $5.4 billion to $4.7 billion. Still this handily beat estimates for $0.39 in earnings. International Paper is one of the world’s leading producers of all things cardboard, from boxes used in e-commerce packaging to boxes for fruits and vegetables, or the box you get gift wrapped at a department store. IP has about 30% market share in North American containerboard, making it 1.5x the size of its next biggest rival, WestRock (WRK).

The problem has been that demand for boxes has been falling over the past year. In fact, corrugated package shipments are forecast to fall abut 2.5% this year before resuming growth next year. In the aftermath of COVID, there was a significant shift towards e-commerce shopping as many stores were temporarily closed, creating a surge in demand. As the world reopened, shopping patterns reverted somewhat, as you can see below.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

On top of rising e-commerce penetration, COVID shifted where consumers spent money, away from services and toward goods. Instead of traveling, people bought products for outdoor hobbies or to re-do their home office. This mix shift towards goods was a positive for demand for boxes. This demand shift is evident below, and as COVID faded, you can see that goods spending has stayed below its post-COVID high.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Now back in 2021, no one knew how long elevated demand for goods and e-commerce would remain. And as a retailer, the last thing you would want to happen is not to be able to fulfill an order because you lacked packaging for it, particularly as for most items packaging is a small part of a good’s total cost. Accordingly, they ordered aggressively and built up inventories of containerboard and corrugated packages.

As spending has normalized over the past year, International Paper’s customers have stopped over-ordering and gone the other direction. Management noted that customers have been destocking inventory, which has weighed on volume and pricing. Importantly, they “believe that destocking is finally coming to the close.” This destocking phenomenon has also been mentioned by competitors, like Packaging Corp of America (PKG). IP thinks its primary customer segments now have inventories largely where they want them. This should be a positive for volumes and pricing going forward.

International Paper

Indeed over the past year, corrugated packaging volume fell by 9.6% to 2.39 million tons. Containerboard volumes fell 15% to 600,000 tons. In addition to lower volumes, pricing was a $100 million headwind, sequentially. As you can see below, prices for containerboard prices began rising in late 2020 and 2021 as the ordering described above occurred and has been declining for about 9-months now.

International Paper

While demand from consumers has fallen as they work down inventories, IP has also been under-producing relative to this demand to work down its own inventory position. Inventories are down 1.5% year to date at just over $1.9 billion. This lighter inventory position should help to further tighten supply/demand dynamics in corrugated products and help to minimize further price reductions.

I think what is also important to note from the above charts on e-commerce penetration and real goods spending is that while both are below their peaks, they have been rising over the past six months. The fact packaging volume was down 10% even with sales of goods roughly flat is validation that inventory de-stocking is driving the decline. In the long run, packaging volumes should broadly track this measure as inventories cannot fall forever. So long as consumption does not fall materially (i.e. we have a consumption recession), we should begin to see an uplift in volume.

Moreover, even as e-commerce penetration has fallen from its peak, dollars spent online shopping have hit a new high. COVID briefly accelerated the trend beyond its trend-rate, but in the long-run, I think it is a safe bet that consumers will continue to do more of their shopping online. While there will be cyclical ups and down, e-commerce should be a secular tailwind for IP’s business.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

That combination of lower pricing and lower volumes compressed its margins as there is a meaningful fixed cost to running paper mills. Accordingly, EBITDA margins fell to 12.2% from 15.3%. Even with these headwinds, IP managed to generate $261 million in free cash flow in the quarter. Its dividend costs about $160 million/quarter, and it did $40 million in repurchases. Due to this buyback program, its shares outstanding has fallen 6.5% over the past year to 346.5 million. As a matter of capital allocation, it aims for its dividend to be 40-50% of free cash flow, so given the downturn, it is running a little ahead of target.

Importantly, IP has strengthened its balance sheet, bringing its pension to fully funded status, and reducing leverage. It has brought financial leverage below long-term targets by paying down $4.2 billion of debt during the boom of COVID, leaving it well positioned to be resilient through a potential downturn.

International Paper

Moreover, it has termed out most of its debt. With only modest maturities until 2028, its refinancing needs are small until 2028, which greatly diminishes its sensitivity to higher interest rates. In fact, more of its debt is due in 2048 than in 2023-2026 combined. IP took advantage of years of low rates to extend maturities and is now largely insulated from higher rates.

International Paper

Given the downturn in the business, International Paper was forced to cut its adjusted EBITDA forecast last quarter by $200 million to $2.1-2.3 billion and free cash flow range by $300 million to $500-$600 million. Note, there is a $193 million one-time tax payment that has weighed on free cash flow. However, it has exited its Russian operations, providing $508 million in cash, which will help sustain capital returns during this period of lower free cash flow.

With its $600 million dividend, IP can return about $350 million via repurchases (enough to reduce share count by 3%) and keep cash on hand flat over the next year. This is a combined 8% capital return yield (~5% from the dividend and ~3% from the buyback). Adjusting for the tax payment, run rate free cash flow is $750 million, which still provides ample 1.25x dividend coverage. Given its balance sheet strength, IP can afford during a downturn to overpay vs its 50% dividend payout target, though this likely means a dividend increase over the next year is unlikely.

Currently, the consensus is for $2.12 in earnings over the next year leaving shares about 16.5x forward earnings. However, I actually view this as conservative. I believe there is a strong case management is right that customer inventory destocking is largely over, which should lead to increased volumes, barring a recession. Stronger demand should mean the price cuts taken over the past few months are the final ones. Assuming modest volume growth of 0-3% and prices that stay flat from here, IP should have about $2.20-$2.40 in earnings power. Additionally, it is spending $1.2 billion on cap-ex vs maintenance needs that are $600 million. As some of this growth spending is completed and cap-ex spending slows, we should see some free cash flow uplift next year past towards $900 million to $1billion in calendar 2024, which will provide flexibility for greater buybacks.

As IP’s business begins to show signs of turning and leads analysts to revise estimates higher, shares can push towards $40 on its current multiple in my view, for about 12% upside, and a 17% total return potential with its dividend, making IP a compelling buy at current levels.