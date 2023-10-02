Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

About eight years ago, I first recommended purchasing The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) for its high-quality business model, its exemplary management, and its cheap valuation. Since then, I have periodically reiterated my bullish thesis on this insurance stock. Since my first article, the stock has offered a total return of 98%, and thus it has essentially doubled the value of the stake of its shareholders.

The stock has incurred a 13% correction this year, primarily due to extremely high catastrophe losses in the second quarter. However, wild fluctuations in catastrophe losses are natural in the property-and-casualty (P&C) insurance business. Therefore, investors should shift their focus on the promising growth prospects of the insurer and its cheap valuation level.

Business Overview

Travelers provides a wide range of commercial and personal P&C insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the U.S. and in international markets.

The P&C insurance business warrants special attention, as it is characterized by highly volatile results due to the unpredictable nature of catastrophe losses. Therefore, investors should examine the long-term performance of this category of stocks before investing in them. Travelers certainly passes this test. It has grown its adjusted earnings per share at a 4.9% average annual rate over the last nine years, from $8.07 in 2013 to $12.42 in 2022.

Travelers experienced one of the worst quarters in its history in the second quarter due to extremely high catastrophe losses. These losses nearly doubled over the prior year's quarter, from $746 million to $1.481 billion. It is remarkable that there were catastrophe events on 88 of the 91 days of the second quarter. Consequently, it was one of the worst quarters for the entire P&C insurance industry and thus Travelers saw its earnings per share collapse from $2.57 in last year's quarter to $0.06. Notably, Travelers managed to post a marginal profit whereas its peer Allstate (ALL) incurred excessive losses per share of -$4.42.

One of the worst quarters in the history of the P&C industry cannot derail the long-term growth trajectory of Travelers, particularly given that the insurer remained profitable even under extremely adverse business conditions. Even better, the company enjoys remarkably strong underlying business momentum thanks to its strong execution and some business tailwinds.

In the second quarter, Travelers grew its net premiums by 14%, to a new all-time high of $10.3 billion. The business insurance segment was the leader, with 18% growth of net premiums, primarily thanks to an all-time high renewal growth rate of 13%. The renewal premium growth was broad-based across all the business segments.

Travelers is raising its premiums at a breathtaking pace thanks to the highly inflationary environment prevailing right now, which somewhat justifies the company to implement rate hikes. Between 2008 and 2020, when interest rates were near all-time low levels, the insurer could not justify drastic rate hikes. On the contrary, now that interest rates have surged to a 15-year high, the insurer is taking full advantage and is raising its prices at a fast pace. Despite the drastic price hikes, the retention of customers remained strong at 88%. This is a testament to the strong pricing power of Travelers in an inflationary environment.

The surge of interest rates is also likely to provide a great boost to the investment income of Travelers in the upcoming quarters. The company has an investment portfolio that consists of fixed-income securities (93%) and non-fixed income securities (7%).

Investment Portfolio of Travelers (Investor Presentation)

The after-tax yield of the fixed income portfolio was 2.3% last year, but it has climbed to 2.6% this year thanks to rising interest rates. Moreover, the company will continue reinvesting the proceeds of its maturing securities and its incoming premiums at higher yields and hence it is likely to see its after-tax yield improve further in the upcoming quarters. Indeed, management recently stated that it expects net investment income from fixed-income securities of $595 million in the fourth quarter, thus implying that the total investment income (including non-fixed income) will probably exceed $600 million. If this proves correct, net investment income will climb to a multi-year high level.

Net Investment Income of Travelers (Investor Presentation)

It is important to note that net investment income is growing fast thanks to two factors; higher yields amid 15-year high interest rates and greater amounts invested thanks to strong premium growth.

It is also worth noting that Travelers is currently investing at full throttle in improving its data management systems via artificial intelligence. The company has been famous for its advanced data management systems, which have enabled the insurer to price its insurance products efficiently. It is thus reasonable to expect Travelers to succeed in embedding artificial intelligence in its systems and thus improve its efficiency further. Notably, the company expects to spend more than $1.5 billion on technology this year.

Analysts seem to agree on the promising growth prospects of Travelers. After a lackluster performance of Travelers this year, analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share 41% next year, from $12.23 to a new all-time high of $17.19. The record performance is likely to be achieved thanks to strong growth of premiums, to new all-time highs, as well as a higher average yield of the investment portfolio amid 15-year high interest rates.

Valuation

As Travelers is expected to earn $12.23 per share this year, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4x. However, the stock is trading at only 9.5x times its expected earnings in 2024. This earnings multiple is much lower than the 10-year average of 12.2 of the stock. Therefore, the stock has ample upside merely thanks to an expected normalization of its valuation level.

It is also important to note that the company has been consistently repurchasing its shares throughout the last decade. During this period, the company has reduced its share count by 37%. As Travelers is now repurchasing its shares at a depressed valuation level, it is greatly enhancing shareholder value. The longer the stock trades with a deep discount the greater the benefit from share repurchases. Overall, Travelers appears highly attractive from a valuation perspective right now.

Final Thoughts

Just like its peers, The Travelers Companies, Inc. incurred excessive catastrophe losses during the second quarter and thus its earnings plunged. However, the underlying business performance of the company remains strong. Travelers is growing its premiums at a fast clip while it also benefits from 15-year high interest rates, which enable the company to invest its funds at much higher yields than in recent years. Thanks to its promising growth prospects and its cheap valuation, Travelers is attractive for patient investors, those with a long-term perspective.