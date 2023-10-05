PM Images

September has been a difficult month for investors. Over the past week, the S&P 500 has declined by -0.47%, causing the index to fall -3.52% in September. While the Nasdaq finished the week up 0.34%, September proved to be difficult for the index as it declined -3.82%. Q3 has officially ended, and we're headed into the final months of the year with earnings right around the corner. It's going to be interesting to see if earnings hold up and if companies maintain or change their fiscal year 2023 guidance on the Q3 conference calls. Regardless if the markets rally or fluctuate, I will be adding each week to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio as there are several names that I want to add to from the latest pullbacks.

After 13 consecutive weeks of finishing in the black, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio slipped into negative territory in week 135. After 135 weeks, I allocated $13,500, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished week 135 with an account balance of $13,444.15, which is a negative 0.41% return on invested capital. This was a strong week for dividend income as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $35.34 from 24 positions, bringing the amount of income generated in 2023 to $693.54. In week 135, I added to Realty Income (O) again and started a new position in the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI). This increased my forward annual projected income by $12.04 or 1.04% to $1,175.19. I see many long-term opportunities within the underlying assets of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and I look forward to dollar cost averaging into those positions over the next several weeks.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio since inception

In week 135, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio fell into the red as it continued to fluctuate around its invested capital. I'm not trying to beat the market, as this is a portfolio that's built upon generating income and mitigating downside risk. There are now 90 individual positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and I'm pleased with how it has navigated different macroeconomic events since I started this series. I expect this portfolio to follow the markets and generate an ongoing flow of weekly income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $347.83 (29.60%)

ETFs $258.34 (21.98%)

REITs $241.07 (20.51%)

CEFs $191.03 (16.26%)

BDCs $136.92 (11.65%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 39 of 2023, I collected $35.34 in dividends, and in 2023, I exceeded the amount of income generated from dividends compared to 2022. In 2022, I generated $490.76 from dividend income, and in 2023, I generated $693.54, which is 141.32% of my total 2022 dividend income. I have collected 488 dividends, 91.56% of the total dividends generated in 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. I'm getting closer and closer to the $1,200 of projected dividend income on an annualized basis and will soon exceed a monthly average of generating $100 in dividends.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

September has finished, and we have another month of data for the monthly YoY chart below. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $87.97 in dividend income during the month of September. This is an 83.42% YoY increase from September of 2022, and we're seeing a large fluctuating upward trend in generated dividend income. I have a feeling that during the next three months, I will see $100 of dividend income generated for the first time. I'm excited to see how this chart develops during the rest of 2023 and throughout 2024.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

A new month is upon us, and depending on when my positions went ex-dividend, a projected $102.27 of dividend income will be generated in October. If this occurs, it would be the first month the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generates over $100 in a single month from dividend income. The calendar for October is packed with incoming dividends, and I'm excited to see if the $100 level is exceeded.

The Dividend Tracker

There are still 28 positions generating enough annualized dividend income to purchase at least one new share from their dividends. The new shares that are purchased through reinvesting the dividends are projected to add $91.53 in additional forward dividend income to the portfolio, which will help intensify the snowball effect.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

REITs remain my largest position, and I'm expecting it to stay above 20% for a while. I can't seem to resist adding to certain positions as the rising rate environment has impacted the share price of REITs. I added to Realty Income this week, and while I want every segment to be under 20%, I think it's going to take some time for that to occur. Individual equities comprise 39.05% of the portfolio while generating 29.60% of the income, while ETFs, CEFs, BDCs, and REITs account for 60.95% of the portfolio and 70.40% of the dividend income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The top-10 holdings continue to flatten out as no position has more than a 4.5% weighting in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. In week 135, Altria Group (MO) overtook Enbridge (ENB) for the No. 1 spot. There are several positions I would like to add to within the top-10 holdings over the next several weeks. I think there are compelling long-term opportunities in Altria Group, Enbridge, and Verizon (VZ) as their shares have been pummeled, pushing the yields sky high.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 135 Additions

In week 135 I made the following purchases:

Realty Income (O)

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI)

Realty Income

Shares of Realty Income have fallen off a cliff in 2023. Shares have declined by -21.72% in 2023, and more recently, shares have fallen by -11.13% in the past month. Excluding the pandemic crash, shares of Realty Income are now trading where they were back in 2018.

I purchased my first share of Realty Income in this portfolio in May of 2021; my most recent share was this week. I have purchased five shares, and my average price per share is $58.64 prior to accounting for dividends. I have collected 28 dividends from Realty Income, which amounted to $10.87 of dividend income.

In September, Realty Income increased its monthly dividend by 0.2% to $0.256 for an annualized dividend of $3.07. This places its forward yield at 6.15%.

Equity REITs such as Realty Income have been crushed with the Fed taking the stance higher for longer regarding rates. I believe that Realty Income is one of the best-run REITs, and its operational longevity has proven that it can withstand any economic cycle that is thrown its way.

I happen to feel that Realty Income is an undervalued dividend powerhouse that will look like a gem when the Fed pivots in 2024.

Seeking Alpha Realty Income

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

I recently wrote a dedicated article on SPYI, which can be read by clicking here.

I have invested in several ETFs that have used a covered call overlay strategy to generate additional income for investors. I like the approach SPYI is taking and decided to add this ETF to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

What's different about SPYI is that SPYI writes or sells call options and buys call options on the S&P 500 index. SPYI generates income from the premiums earned from selling options as well as the dividends from its portfolio holdings. The premium received from the call options creates a net credit where the premium received from writing option contracts exceeds the cost of buying call options.

This approach is interesting because, in theory, it provides a mechanism to protect upside gains by owning out-of-the-money call options, which is bought with the premium from selling short-dated covered calls on the portfolio.

Week 136 Gameplan

In week 136, I'm planning on starting a position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) and probably adding another share of Realty Income.

Conclusion

Q3 just ended, and we're headed into the home stretch for 2023. The markets have been falling throughout the month of September, and the upcoming earnings season will determine if we get a year-end rally or if more pain is ahead of us. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is now generating roughly $1,175.19 in annualized projected dividend income, and I'm looking forward to dollar cost averaging into several positions. While the 13-week streak of finishing in the black was snapped in week 135, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio could easily swing back into positive territory in week 136 as the Senate and House have reached an agreement for the government to remain open. October will be an interesting month as earnings season kicks off, and this could be the first month where the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generates its first month of triple-digit dividend income.