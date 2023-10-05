Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 135: $13,500 Allocated, $1,175.19 In Projected Dividends

Oct. 05, 2023 8:45 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, O, SPYI, VZ6 Comments
Summary

  • September was a difficult month for investors.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio slipped into negative territory in week 135, but dividend income remained strong.
  • The portfolio is generating consistent cash flow and has seen a significant increase in dividend income compared to 2022.

Money on the edge

PM Images

September has been a difficult month for investors. Over the past week, the S&P 500 has declined by -0.47%, causing the index to fall -3.52% in September. While the Nasdaq finished the week up 0.34%, September proved

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.28K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, SPYI, ENB, MO, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

R
Rudy2828
Today, 9:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (102)
ENB PFDs seem to be the Flavor of the Month on SA. Passing as I don't need the withholding tax issues.
Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (480)
I didn't add anything new this week in my Roth version of your work here Steven, but I did pick up some more F in my taxable account. No new dividends for this week, but should be getting them from PDO in the next day or two, and then MO, MPW, FPI, STAG and STWD over the next couple of weeks. It looks like I should be getting somewhere near $500 for 2023 in dividends from my (smaller) version of your account here.

Cheers all!
d
dean3084
Today, 9:02 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.08K)
I've been following you for sometime and over this period I've come to appreciate and like your approach. I dabble and buy small amounts of shares instead of larger blocks. At 79 years old I find this approach allows to do my due diligence and enjoy the moment. In 2024 I'm going to open an account with my daughter in law and have some fun, hoping for some stock appreciation. I haven't decided how much our weekly dollar amount will be though. Lastly, love your method of investing. Continued success. "-)
R
Ron1634
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.85K)
You should check the payout on LEG before you buy.
I think it is > 100%
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.62K)
@Ron1634 Johansson made this comment recently concerning LEG’s payout ratio.
“ Companies don't pay dividends with reported earnings, they pay them out with cold, hard cash from the till. EPS often doesn't reflect a company's cash flows because of accounting principles and financial engineering. What you are after in order to answer your question correctly is Free Cash Flow per share:Dividend: $1.78
FCF/share: $2.88
Dividend/FCF ratio per share: 61.8% (we're good here)”
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.85K)
@amegalo - Hmm. Thanks.
FCF does look like it is going in the right direction:
finance.yahoo.com/...
