S&P 500 Heads Down As Q3 2023 Ends

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped 0.7% from its previous week's close to end the third calendar quarter of 2023 at 4288.05.

The main reason the market fell during the final week of 2023-Q3 is the developing consensus the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer because inflation has not yet been adequately suppressed.

We looked for signs a looming shutdown of nonessential federal government operations at the end of its fiscal year was negatively impacting stock prices, but given the long-running dysfunctionality of Washington, D.C., news related to this year's looming shutdown contributed imperceptible levels of noise to the trajectory of stock prices.

The past week's news related to the looming shutdown has not affected stock prices in any meaningful way.

Speaking of which, the trajectory of the S&P 500 remains well within the latest redzone forecast range shown on the dividend futures-based model's alternature futures chart, though trending down into the lower portion of it.

The trajectory of the latest redzone forecast range itself has similarly altered its trajectory downward since we first introduced it several weeks ago, coinciding with rising expectations the Fed will hold interest rates higher for longer than investors were expecting when we first drafted it.

Looking forward, we'll update this chart one last time before rolling out a first look at the alternative futures chart for 2023-Q4, which will take us through the end of the year.

Here's our recap of the meaningful market-moving news headlines for the final week of 2023-Q3:

Monday, 25 September 2023

Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Thursday, 28 September 2023

Friday, 29 September 2023

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to project the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through July (2024-Q3).

Starting from 31 July (2024-Q3), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real growth rate during 2023-Q3 held steady for a second consecutive at +4.9%.

