Diversifying Commodities Rise 16% In Q3 2023 As Equities Drop

Oct. 02, 2023 9:05 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • Commodities, as represented by the S&P GSCI, rose over 4% in September and 16% in Q3 2023.
  • This highlighted the potential diversification qualities of this asset class, as equities and fixed income both fell during the month.
  • Commodities’ low correlations to other asset classes can provide a cushion when other higher-allocated asset classes drop during risk-off scenarios as was seen last month.

Commodities, as represented by the S&P GSCI, rose over 4% in September and 16% in Q3 2023. This highlighted the potential diversification qualities of this asset class, as equities and fixed income both fell during the month.

Commodities’ low

