Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has demonstrated strong growth recently due to positive earnings and guidance. I believe that Wabtec is currently a hold because even though the firm distributes a safe dividend, has a stable balance sheet, and has a solid merger strategy, the company is currently overvalued assuming DCF figures.

Business Overview

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. is a global tech-driven solutions provider for freight rail and public transit. Its two main segments are Freight, focusing on components for freight cars and locomotives, and Transit, producing parts for passenger transit vehicles. The Freight segment covers manufacturing, rebuilding, and maintaining locomotives, along with engineering services and railway electronics. It serves railroads, leasing firms, and utilities. The Transit division specializes in components for buses, light-rail, and subway cars. Their offerings include HVAC equipment and doors for buses and subways. The company also offers advanced products like air compressors, braking systems, and more. They provide services for locomotive overhauls and modernizations. For the latest and most detailed insights into their operations and products, referring to their recent official documents or communications is recommended.

Financials

Wabtec is currently valued at ~$19.04 billion in the market, with a Return on Invested Capital of 5%. The stock is presently priced at $106.27 per share, slightly above its 200-day moving average of $104.05. It's noteworthy that the company's P/E GAAP ratio is at 28.25 which is above all comparable peers indicating a relative overvaluation.

Wabtec also pays a dividend of 0.64% representing a payout ratio of 17.07%. This demonstrates the firm's ability to maintain solid FCFs while also rewarding shareholders with small value in multiple ways. This allows the firm to utilize cash flows to improve its core business and remain competitive. With a 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.58%, the increasing payout will continue to reward shareholders and soon become a solid income stream for investors.

Earnings

Wabtec's Q2 2023 earnings beat on the top and bottom with EPS surpassing expectations by $0.08 at $1.41 and revenues beating by $180 million at $2.41 billion representing a 17.6% YoY growth. These excellent results demonstrate the firm's ability to weather economic headwinds and maintain solid cash flows. With earnings estimates looking positive on the top and bottom for the next 2 years, Wabtec has demonstrated its ability to provide shareholder value through multiple long-term strategies.

Performance Compared to the Broader Market

Over the past 3 years, Wabtec has maintained performance compared to the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends. This demonstrates the firm's ability to effectively allocate cash flows and utilize mergers to strengthen its core business model as discussed later in this article.

Balance Sheet

Wabtec also holds a stable balance sheet with debt declining 10% in the last 3 years and the firm having more room for leverage displayed by its 6.72 interest coverage. With interest rates remaining stagnant at high levels and the firm's cash flows expected to increase, a current ratio of 1.12 and Altman-Z-Score of 2.39 does not create any worry for shareholders and indicates that the firm is properly leveraging to outpace competitors.

Valuation

Prior to finding a fair value for Wabtec, I decided to find an accurate discount rate for the firm to factor in the Cost of Equity for holding Wabtec shares. Utilizing a risk-free rate of 4.58% based on the 10-year treasury yield, I calculated a Cost of Equity of 8.57%.

Now that I have calculated an accurate discount rate, I decided to use a 5Y Equity Model DCF using net income. Using a discount rate of 10%, I found a fair value of $76.12 for Wabtec which presents a 29% downside. I decided to add a 1.43% risk premium to my valuation model because with interest rates remaining high, and inflation being sticky, the firm may have trouble leveraging to protect its core business if a recession were to occur and projections for earnings are decreased.

Strategic Mergers Resulting in Core Business Improvements

Acquisitions have played a crucial role in Wabtec's growth and market expansion strategy. The merger of GE Transportation in 2019—a historic transaction with a market value of over $11 billion—was one revolutionary acquisition. Wabtec was able to combine GE Transportation's cutting-edge technology for locomotives, mining equipment, maritime applications, stationary solutions, and drilling technologies with its well-established experience in freight services and digital electronics thanks to this strategic move.

With the acquisition, Wabtec gained scale and a more varied revenue stream, which had a significant financial impact. Wabtec significantly increased the scope of its service and product range by integrating complementary skills. The cost reductions and efficiency gains from the acquisition's integration synergies were anticipated to increase Wabtec's operating margins and overall profitability.

The acquisition also increased the company's capacity to provide holistic solutions to its clients, opening up significant income prospects. Wabtec was able to access more markets and customers, which helped to increase sales and grow market share. Wabtec was expected to gain a larger portion of the developing rail and transportation sector, benefiting particularly from the sector's shift toward automation and digitalization, as a result of the purchase, which was expected to produce significant long-term financial gains.

Risks

Regulatory Changes: The company's operations, expenses, and compliance efforts may be impacted by changes to rules governing rail safety, emissions requirements, or transportation policy.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Natural disasters, geopolitical unrest, or pandemic-related problems can cause supply chain disruptions that affect production, causing delays and higher prices.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that Wabtec is currently a hold because even though the firm distributes a safe dividend, has a stable balance sheet, and has a solid merger strategy, the company is currently overvalued assuming DCF figures.