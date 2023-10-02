Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Dividend Stocks In Beaten-Down Sectors To Grow Your Income

Oct. 02, 2023 10:26 PM ETNNN, WEC1 Comment
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs and utility companies have been negatively impacted by higher yields and rising interest rates, with NEE recently sending the utility sector spiraling further.
  • NNN REIT and WEC Energy Group have seen some significant declines, setting up an opportunity for investors.
  • While there are headwinds for these sectors, I believe the valuations are tempting for long-term investors, and we can expect dividend growth going forward.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities.

Business strategy concept

sankai

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have been getting hit hard by higher yields as the Fed ramped up interest rates. Additionally, utility companies are being hit by the same thing. In fact, utilities are the worst-performing sector on a YTD

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.56K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, WEC, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

TSampson profile picture
TSampson
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Comments (1.1K)
@Cash Builder Opportunities added to WEC, AEP, DUK and NEE today with the utility carnage. Added to NNN last week. These should all continue to provide longterm income with long term upside. Something bonds cannot do and I own a chunk of em. Still have lots in a MMF if the market drifts down. I like to buy quality on sale:)
Best
T
