Apple: Premium Smartphone Dominance Continues

Oct. 02, 2023 10:47 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)SSNLF, XIACF, XIACY2 Comments
Khaveen Investments
Summary

  • Apple's success in the Chinese market in 2022 was attributed to its aggressive pricing strategy and dominance in the premium smartphone sector.
  • The global smartphone market has been experiencing slowing growth due to longer product lifespans and reduced consumer interest in upgrades.
  • Despite this, Apple is projected to maintain its growth through its dominance in the premium smartphone segment, in which it dominates the global sphere.

In our previous analysis, we determined that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) success in the Chinese market in 2022 was due to its aggressive pricing strategy, which gave it an edge over Chinese rivals thanks to stronger profit margins. We

Khaveen Investments
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating global macro, fundamental, and quantitative investment strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Natturner1966
Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Interesting focus on one aspect of Apple’s myriad lines of businesses. Thanks.
TomKahlschlag
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
It‘s not just premium, it‘s also luxury. The Iphones are the best smartphones on market. It‘s not just because of the hardware, it‘s also about the OS and its ecosystem and its long support of software. In Germany, the youth is loving the iPhones.
