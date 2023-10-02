Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Major Asset Classes: September 2023 Performance Review

Oct. 02, 2023 11:31 PM ETGSG, SHV, IHY, JNK, TIP, VWO, BND, PICB, VEA, BWX, VNQI, WIP, EMLC, VTI, VNQ, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • Commodities and cash continued to top the monthly performance tables in September for the major asset classes.
  • The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust was last month’s return leader, rising 3.7% - the fund’s fourth consecutive monthly advance.
  • Reflecting the weak trend of late for most risk assets, the Global Market Index fell for a second month in September, losing 4.2% - the steepest drop in a year.

Double exposure of virtual creative financial diagram on a modern boardroom background, banking and accounting concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Commodities and cash continued to top the monthly performance tables in September for the major asset classes. Also on display for a second straight month: widespread losses elsewhere for global markets, based on a set of ETF

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.13K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.