AT&T: Poised To Demonstrate Solid Rebound

Oct. 03, 2023 10:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Summary

  • AT&T stock offers a 7.4% forward dividend yield and has a wide upside potential.
  • The company's recent quarterly earnings showed a shallow YoY revenue growth but demonstrated sequential improvement in operating margin.
  • Despite substantial indebtedness and regulatory risks, AT&T's management is laser-focused on improving cost efficiency and the balance sheet improvement.

Пожилая женщина работает дома на своем ноутбуке и разговаривает по телефону

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My first bullish thesis about AT&T (NYSE:T) stock did not age well up to date. The total return since June 30 was approximately -4.5%, slightly lagging the broader U.S. stock market. However, my valuation analysis suggests that

This article was written by

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

csparksrmc profile picture
csparksrmc
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (77)
Upside to the price of this stock is a fantasy.
S
San Marzano
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (2.46K)
To "rebound" they need to add $230B to market cap!

AT&T - A HISTORICAL DEAL ACQUISITION PERSPECTIVE
Deal $'s represent equity used in acquisitions (assumption of debt the typical arrangement).
1997 Starting Point - SBC $40B market cap
1997 - Buys Pacific Bell $17B
1998 - Buys SNET $4B
2000 - Buys Ameritech $81B
2004 - Buys AT&T Wireless $24B (60%)
2005 - Buys AT&T $16B
2006 - Buys Bell South $67B
2015 - Buys DTV $49B
2016 - Buys Warner $85B
Total counting starting pointl - $383b
Less Warner Spin ($43B)
Net $340B
Less $110B today

$230B gone!
W
Wellington999
Today, 10:04 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.68K)
the debt number is all anyone needs to know..yikes...maybe dividend cut soon, they need cash and the dividend doesn't hold the stock up
