Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SDIV: A Poor Way To Obtain A High Dividend Yield

Oct. 03, 2023 12:01 AM ETGlobal X SuperDividend™ ETF (SDIV)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X SuperDividend ETF aims to invest in high dividend yielding equity securities, but has achieved negative total returns on 3-, 5-, and 10-year look-back periods.
  • SDIV is composed of equities from diverse sectors such as mortgage REITs, energy, and vanilla REITs, each with different risk factors.
  • Dividend investing based on yield only has many flaws in terms of constructing a robust long term buy and hold portfolio.
  • Retail investors should consider individual ETFs for specific subsectors, such as the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF.

Avoid losses, make a profit.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) is an equity exchange traded fund. The vehicle is catered towards retail investors seeking high dividends by aiming to invest in the highest dividend yielding equity securities

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.87K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.