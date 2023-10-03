Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quick Thoughts: Midnight Madness

Oct. 03, 2023 12:01 AM ET
Summary

  • Notwithstanding the latest compromise to avoid a shutdown, intransigence in Washington remains its defining characteristic and will remain so at least until the 2024 elections.
  • As much as investors may welcome bi-partisan outcomes, they can also destabilize internal party politics.
  • Investors have been given only a short-term reprieve from Washington’s challenges.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute

At least for now, the US government has avoided a shutdown. Stephen Dover, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, opines on what may come next after this temporary resolution, and

This article was written by

