The Headwinds Of Higher Yields - Third Quarter 2023 Muni And Bond Review

Summary

  • The change in muni yields followed the increases in Treasury yields during the quarter, with greater increases in the front end of the yield curve.
  • The Federal Reserve raised the short-term fed funds band to 5.25–5.50% at its July meeting.
  • Regional banks are caught in the crosshairs of higher deposit rates and lower book yields on their bond portfolios bought in 2021.

By John R. Mousseau, CFA

It was a very tough third quarter for the bond markets in general and for the muni market in particular.

The table below lays out the quarter.

Source: Bloomberg, September 28, 2023

Picked up some 2035s today. 5.00% coupon, 4.13% YTM, not callable until 11/2032, 9/33. Fed and state tax free.

Also picked up some 2036s 4.00% coupons around par last week. They are callable in 2031 but I'm hoping the lower coupon prevents them from being called early. If you're not too worried about call dates, it's pretty easy to get +4.5%
