Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP: Significantly Undervalued At Current Oil Prices

Oct. 03, 2023 12:24 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPAQF, CVX, RYDAF, SHEL, TTE, TTFNF, XOM1 Comment
Cassiopeia Value Investing profile picture
Cassiopeia Value Investing
720 Followers

Summary

  • BP has experienced challenging conditions in the oil market but has financially stabilized and is now a cash cow.
  • The company plans to give back surplus cash flow to shareholders through dividend increases and share buybacks.
  • BP shares are undervalued at current oil prices and offer upside potential even at lower oil prices.
  • The current shareholder yield (dividends+buybacks) is close to 10% and shares are also undervalued compared to BP's peers.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Introduction

BP (NYSE:BP) is a well-known major oil player from the UK which has faced challenging conditions in a difficult oil market for the last three years. Despite drastic events (Deepwater Horizon, shale oil expansion, COVID, Rosneft write-off), the company remained a

This article was written by

Cassiopeia Value Investing profile picture
Cassiopeia Value Investing
720 Followers
Investing in European, Asian and American stocks since 2013 with focus on value/low PE/low CAPE/low PB and low PCF stocks with a safe and stable dividend. Portfolio performance since inception: 2013: +30.3%, 2014: +23.1%, 2015: -4.6% 2016: +12.7% 2017: +3.4%; 2018: -7.4 %; 2019: +24.6% 2020: -3.2% 2021: +87.5%Total return (2013- now): +273.4 %

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
G1949
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (1.73K)
I’ve been holding this dog for awhile. I always like it to ride it out & trust that management will eventually figure things out. Does anyone know if bp is significantly reducing its debt. They have the highest debt of the oil majors
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.