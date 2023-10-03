Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rose's Income Garden: 5.9% Forward Yield/Q3 September Report

Oct. 03, 2023 12:42 AM ET
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rose's Income Garden is a portfolio of 81 stocks focused on growing income through high-grade investments with rising income and capital gains potential.
  • The portfolio is diversified across 11 sectors, with 38 defensive stocks comprising 60% of its value and 50% of its income.
  • Q3 dividends are up 7.5% from Q1 and 16.8% higher than Q2, with 40 of the 81 companies in the portfolio providing dividends.
  • Estimated forward dividend yield is 5.9%.
  • 40 stocks paid in September with 7 raises and 2 special payments all revealed.

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

81 Stocks in RIG/Rose's Income Garden

RIG = Rose’s Income Garden is meant to grow income and continues to do just that. The majority of the 81-stock portfolio is common stock, with some preferred shares and HY financials thrown in for diversity

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.34K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Learn more .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

RIG has 81 stocks with the composition found at MTF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.