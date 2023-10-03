Jon Lovette

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), founded in 1986 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a REIT focused on acquiring and managing office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use space.

While there are many problems that the market has probably taken into account, including the office space industry in general and a too-good-to-be-true dividend yield, Brandywine is modest in its use of debt, has adequate liquidity, and most importantly, it is trading at an unreasonable discount to NAV.

Though I don't believe BDN to be a long-term play right now, it can be a potentially lucrative trade. The dividend yield at cost based on current levels is unlikely to be impaired to the point that it will become unattractive for a REIT. So, this is one of those situations in which a contrarian investor can potentially get paid for waiting for the high-interest-rate dark cloud to start passing and watching the market "correct" its emotionally-driven valuation of BDN.

Regardless, I did my best to not twist reality to agree with the thesis below. Brandywine's portfolio, past performance, and prospects are soberly assessed to help you understand why the market doesn't love BDN right now. Let's get started...

Portfolio

As of June 30, 2023, Brandywine owned 76 properties that totaled around 13.4 million in net rentable square feet, across the central business district of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, and Austin, Texas, among others.

Here is where the company's revenue generated in the last quarter came from:

10-Q data and author's calculations

As you can see, it has its biggest exposure in Philadelphia CBD, with the Pennsylvania suburbs and Austin, Texas coming in second and third place, respectively.

Another important fact you should be aware of is its concentration in office properties. Here is the allocation based on square feet as of the end of the second quarter:

10-Q data and author's calculations

Last, based on its annualized base rents as of December 31, 2022, these are its major tenants:

10-K

On the one hand, 4.8% of ABR comes from IBM, Inc., which is high. On the other, this is a huge corporation that represents a safer tenant than an otherwise group of small businesses accounting for the same ABR portion. Spark Therapeutics, accounting for 3.8% of ABR, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company and, thus, represents a riskier tenant, so this is the one to watch out for.

Performance

First of all, Brandywine's occupancy was 89.4% as of June 30, 2023, slightly lower than the 89.6% occupancy as of June 30, 2022. This is above average when it comes to office space these days.

However, the scars are showing in its lease renewals; its tenant retention rate in 2022 was 64.1%. This is representative of the 10-year average of 65.57%. However, compared to the ~50% rate from 2019 to 2021, 64.1% does indicate some growth:

Past 10-Ks

While occupancy and lease renewals don't need to be reflective of operating performance, in this case, they more or less are:

Data by YCharts

Revenue has marked some decrease in the last 10 years. As for operating earnings and operating cash flow, the word "flattish" will suffice. The absence of a definite trend here may be comforting, but nothing inspires confidence either.

The same story is told by the shorter-term revenue, albeit more modestly. The Q2 annualized rental revenue of $472.5 million is slightly lower compared to the $478.6 million that Brandywine averaged in its last 3 fiscal years.

NOI and FFO reflect a much less modest decrease, though; the Q2 annualized NOI of $75.8 million versus the 3-year average of $98.4 million and the Q2 annualized FFO of $198.4 million compared to the $238.8 million it averaged in the last 3 fiscal years.

Leverage

When it comes to leverage, Brandywine seems to be doing a good job. It carries total debt at 54.79% of its total assets, financial debt at 6.9 times its EBITDA, and covers interest by 1.8 times. The historical figures indicate that it has its debt under control too:

Data by YCharts

There's more. Out of its $2.13 billion in financial debt, 93.1% carries a weighted average fixed interest rate of 5% and the remaining 6.9% has a variable rate of 6.7%.

Regardless, a headwind may be on the way. Here are the upcoming maturities (in thousands):

10-Q

Long-term, I don't particularly love the way maturities are laddered. Short-term, there is a big one coming due next year at a weighted average of 3.78%. This can apply some pressure to profitability...

Prospects

First, the interest expense may increase due to the $350 million maturing in 2024. 3.78% is too low in the current high interest-rate environment and assuming the generally expected slow federal funds rate decline in the next year, Brandywine is unlikely to refinance at anywhere near that.

Additionally, there may be some pressure on earnings because of the expiring leases in 2024. They may be representing 8% of ABR, but assuming the average retention rate of the REIT and (worst case scenario) an inability to sign enough new leases to cover the loss, this can be a headwind too.

10-K

Next, as you may already know, office property vacancy rates increased after the pandemic hit. Before that, the quarterly rate was ~12% and went up to more than 15% after the outbreak. And in the third quarter of last year, it was about 15.4% [source].

I personally don't subscribe to the view that office space is dead; it may make for a good eye-grabbing headline, but it appears to be extrapolated from very recent trends that we simply don't know how strong will remain. Regardless, I must take into account that the present situation represents a headwind in the short term at least. I have no good reason to believe Brandywine will improve its current occupancy. And it's also not helpful that there is one more potential Fed rate hike on the table before the end of the year [source].

All in all, I see headwinds and no offsetting factors regarding Brandywine's profitability.

Management

Moving forward, it sure is good to know that there are no red flags when it comes to management; however, there are no bullish signs coming from it either.

In 2022, the highest-paid executive was Gerard H. Sweeney, president and CEO, with a total compensation of $6,355,107, most of it in stock awards. In the context of the company's profitability, I don't think this is alarming. At the same time, I need to note that some common stock dilution has taken place in the last 10 years. In 2013, the weighted average shares/units outstanding were 156,203,398 and in 2022 the figure was 172,870,758. Considering the time frame, however, I don't consider the difference significant.

My main issue is the lack of positive signs such as insider buys and significant ownership. There are no recent insider open-market transactions and the trustees and officers hold only 1.95% of the common stock.

Dividend

Brandywine currently pays a $0.15 per share dividend and its forward yield is 13.22%. Yes, this may be too good to be true, but it's not all doom and gloom.

Its payout ratio during the year 2022 was 86.31%. However, the company recently cut it from $0.19 per share:

Seeking Alpha

That's a steep change in distributions going forward and while this by itself is not a good sign, this may drive the payout ratio lower to a more sustainable level in the future. Additionally, the last time it cut its dividend was back in the GFC aftermath:

Seeking Alpha

In the last 10 years, the company kept increasing it. Understandably, the uncertainty regarding future profitability may have been the motivator behind the cut.

So I have no confidence that the yield is sustainable in the short term as more cuts may be coming. At the same time, I don't believe the current yield on cost is going to be that impaired in the long term to a point that will deem it unattractive.

Valuation

Right now, Brandywine's enterprise value is around 12.8 times its TTM EBITDA; compared to its peers, this represents good value:

Seeking Alpha

But more importantly, BDN is trading at a 14.84% implied cap rate, way above the cap range of 6.90% - 7.65% for office properties in the metropolitan area and 6.10% - 7.80% for those in the suburbs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania [source].

Even conservatively assuming the higher end of the latter range (7.8%) as an appropriate cap rate for Brandywine's assets, NAV is currently $15.56 per share, reflecting a 70.82% discount.

BDN has flirted with this price level in the recent past:

Data by YCharts

Before 2020, it even traded above $15. And though it took a dive when the pandemic hit, it wasn't until the Fed rate hikes began in 2022 that shareholders started dumping shares:

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I think that while office REITs are not favored by the market right now, the rate hikes may be the fuel behind this realized discount. With one more hike at the table, the stock could trade even lower by the end of 2023, so I would favor a conservative approach of modest buying for now.

Risks

Consider the following major risks before making an investment decision here:

Office Vacancy: Brandywine's occupancy is high compared to other REITs, but the long-term prospects of office real estate may drive it down in the future.

Dividend cut: While I believe the AFFO will be adequate going forward, Brandywine may further decrease it if prospects worsen even more.

Opportunity cost: Though the discount to NAV is very generous right now, there is no way to know if the market is going to change its mind soon enough to make this a profitable trade in hindsight; there's always the possibility that you may miss some other opportunity that delivers a greater return.

Interest rate risk: Considering that one more hike is still on the table by the end of 2023, some more pressure on the stock price is still possible in the near term.

Verdict

As it stands, there are very good reasons why there's so little love for BDN. The absence of significant growth prospects coupled with potential headwinds and an overall pessimism surrounding office space are discouraging. The recent dividend cut has probably "confirmed" all of that for shareholders too. Plus, interest rates are very high right now.

However, it's truly hard to agree with the market that BDN is worth $4.37. So, I believe that the market has overreacted, creating a very good opportunity for contrarian investors.

Let me know in the comments if this post was valuable to you and anything you might want to ask me or add. I'll be more active in covering REITs from now on so feedback is going to be very helpful this early on my journey. Thank you for reading!