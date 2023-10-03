Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Exchange-Traded Debt IPOs, September 2023

Oct. 03, 2023 2:30 AM ETAPO, APO.PR.A, APOS, BDC, PMT, PMT.PR.A, PMT.PR.B, PMT.PR.C, PMTU
Preferred Stock Investing
7.38K Followers

Summary

  • September saw no new preferred stock offerings, but three ETD offerings began trading with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%.
  • CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 8.5% and offer an average current yield of 6.43%.
  • Past preferred stock IPOs are now trading below par, with a surge in the "Bargain Table" count reaching near all-time highs.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

* September saw no new preferred stock offerings but three ETD offerings began trading, with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%.

* Here is a comparison against the highest quality preferred stocks in our coverage universe, as ranked by our

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Investing
7.38K Followers
Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

