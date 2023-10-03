Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SDIV: 12% Yield With Total Returns That Will Surprise You

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Solactive Global SuperDividend Index includes the top 100 dividend payers globally, meeting specific criteria for inclusion.
  • Dividend stability criteria are applied to screen out the weeds.
  • The fund currently yields 12%.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Man breaks ceiling drywall while doing DIY

ferrantraite

Note that the title says it will surprise you. It did not surprise us.

The Solactive Global SuperDividend Index comprises the top 100 dividend payers from around the world. The components are equal weighted and the rebalancing is done

.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.64K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 2:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (823)
Took that train for awhile and jumped off after a year of underperformance. Good call, as usual, T.V.!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.