Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Worldwide Factory Prices On The Rise Again In September

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Global manufacturing prices are on the rise again, according to the latest JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global, up for a second month in a row in September.
  • The price of West Texas Intermediate has risen from around $70 per barrel in July to over $90, a rise of around 30%.
  • The deflationary impact of the improvement in supply chain conditions has started to reverse.

Business growth currency stock and investment economy, Futuristic arrow chart digital transformation abstract technology Indicator financial with buildings background. illustration

chiewr/iStock via Getty Images

Global manufacturing prices are on the rise again, according to the latest JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global, up for a second month in a row in September. Although the rate of

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.