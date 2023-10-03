Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Manufacturing Remains In The Doldrums As Demand Continues To Weaken

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Europe continued to see the steepest downturn, followed by Japan, leaving the rest of Asia and the US as key areas of growth.
  • The recent manufacturing production malaise is attributable to an ongoing deterioration in demand.
  • Worries about recession risks and the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates were key factors denting optimism about production in the coming year.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global, signalled a largely stalled factory sector in September, the PMI registering 49.1 compared to 49.0 in August. The latest reading indicated a marginal deterioration in business conditions for a thirteenth successive month.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.