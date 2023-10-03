Marco VDM

Introduction

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is a leading global producer of polysilicon. The company has a number of competitive advantages, including high-quality products at a low cost, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a healthy balance sheet. Daqo is also exposed to a number of risks, including tough competition, threat of substitutes, customer concentration, currency risk, and a potential slowdown in the Chinese economy. However, the company is a 'Buy' as long as the company returns a significant part of its cash reserves to shareholders, as it's been doing through share repurchases.

An Industry Dominated by China

In the last two decades, the weight of China in the polysilicon industry has grown exponentially from less than 5% in 2005 to more than 60% in 2021. The reason behind the growth is the subsidies given by the Chinese government to polysilicon manufacturers, alongside restrictions on imports from foreign producers (Wacker and OCI). Thus, thanks to those measures, Chinese manufacturers expanded their scale and achieved economies of scale.

However, protectionism doesn't tell the whole story. Chinese manufacturers, such as Tongwei, GCL-Poly, or Daqo, have moved their productions to landlocked provinces in China, where energy price is lower, allowing a cost-effective production of high-quality polysilicon. Note that the "high-quality polysilicon" is produced only by the largest manufacturers in China, so China has been partly dependent on foreign manufacturers to produce it. Additionally, China focuses on monocrystalline solar wafers to ensure higher energy efficiency than multi-crystalline solar wafers. However, as the industry giants expand their capacity, this dependence will likely be erased even more.

Furthermore, China aims to change its electricity capacity from coal to solar and wind. It has led China to dominate the global solar panel supply chain. Nevertheless, China is far from replacing coal and gas as the principal energy sources; thus, I think the solar energy industry is far from reaching its peak in China.

As you see, China is the dominant player in every supply chain step. Moreover, according to PVTime, the output of silicon materials in 2022 was only 920,000 tonnes (in China), equivalent to 370GW of silicon wafers, while the wafer production capacity is 621 GW. Consequently, from my perspective, the polysilicon industry can keep expanding its production; in fact, Mordor Intelligence estimates an annual growth rate of 13.21% until 2028.

Nonetheless, this industry is harsh for many producers, as the supply cannot adapt to fast-changing demand, and history shows us many stages of oversupply and undersupply. The process of building a plant and starting production could take three years, and once the construction is started, it is hard to stop it without incurring significant financial losses.

Consequently, when prices are up, incumbents expand production, and new companies enter the market to realize they now have a sizeable idle capacity as demand slows and prices go down. Low prices drive less cost-efficient companies out of the market, which, along with a recovery of demand, increases the prices, and the cycle starts again.

Specifically, in 2022, the global polysilicon price soared higher than $35 per Kg, which lures new entrants and China and further expansions of incumbents. However, Chinese companies aim to keep ramping up production even if market conditions do not seem appropriate, as they focus on substituting all the output with cost-effective production. For instance, the CEO of Daqo in 2018 estimated that only a third of all Chinese output was cost-effective in 2017.

Seeing the planned expansion by all these companies, it's clear why the Chinese price of polysilicon fell under $10 per kg in 2023, as the new additions ended up in a sizeable idle capacity. As can be noted in the chart below, the price has stabilized at around $10 per Kg after plummeting more than 70%. During this period (1H23), according to the Ministry's Department of Electronic Information, Chinese companies produced 606,000 tons of polysilicon, an increase of 66.1% YoY. Nevertheless, the demand continues to be strong, as the China Photovoltaic Industry Association revised its forecast for annual solar PV installations in China to 120 GW to 140 GW.

Although the price has fallen significantly, I believe that Daqo and other Chinese manufacturers will keep doing fine in the future, as the demand for their products in China will be continuous, as China aims to increase renewable energy sources. Furthermore, Daqo's management estimates to produce between 193,000 and 198,000 MT in 2023, which is an increase of 43% to 48% compared to 2022. Moreover, Solar Power Europe estimates that the solar PV industry will add more energy capacity in the next five years; for instance, 239 GW were added in 2022, while it is expected that in 2023, it will rise to 341 GW.

Nonetheless, the growth in the solar industry may not translate into growth in the polysilicon market, or at least not all the projected growth, because technical improvements have decreased silicon consumption for solar cells. Hence, if this trend continues, the demand for polysilicon will grow slower than the rest of the solar industry.

Additionally, other types of solar panels do not require polysilicon to produce, such as Cadmium Telluride panels, which are cheaper but less efficient than panels based on polysilicon. Hence, they need larger spaces to make the same amount of energy. Along with CIGS and third-generation panels, these new technologies represent a substitute threat for the current multi-crystalline and monocrystalline solar panels. However, according to the IEA, crystalline silicon technologies will continue to dominate the industry thanks to their higher efficiency over thin-film technologies. Still, new technologies may have greater efficiency in the future.

Lastly, another risk is the possibility of developing a more efficient process than 'The Siemens process,' which has remained the dominant productive process thanks to the cost improvement developed by the Chinese producers. However, the fluidized bed reactor technology has been a permanent contender of The Siemens process, as the former can produce with lower energy consumption but at a price of producing unusable dust that partially offsets the benefits of lower energy consumption.

Inside this industry, Daqo New Energy is a leading global polysilicon producer with the following competitive advantages:

High-quality products at a low cost

Daqo New Energy is one of the lowest-cost producers of polysilicon in the world. The company can achieve this through efficient manufacturing processes and economies of scale. Daqo hasn't lost money since 2014; thus, it has endured selling at any price and still be profitable. Daqo New Energy's polysilicon is also known for its high-quality polysilicon, being one of the few Chinese producers that can make high-quality polysilicon, which is why leading solar panel manufacturers use it. Moreover, according to its quarter report, the completion of the Phase 5A polysilicon project has lowered the production cost by 8.3% due to improvements in manufacturing efficiency.

Strong manufacturing capabilities and reliability

Daqo New Energy has a proven track record of manufacturing high-quality polysilicon on a reliable basis. The company uses the latest manufacturing technologies and has a team of experienced engineers and technicians. Daqo New Energy's customers rely on it to deliver a consistent supply of high-quality polysilicon.

Healthy Balance Sheet

As of June 30, Daqo held a net cash position of $3,169 million, so the company has an EV negative as its cash reserve surpasses its market cap. The management, taking advantage of this situation, is doing buybacks for a total value of $301.7 million (12.82% of the total market cap).

Skin in the Game

Insiders hold 25.2% of the total outstanding shares; CEO Xiang Xu has 7.96%, and Guangfu Xu (Founder and Director) holds 10.2%. Thus, I consider their interests to be aligned with shareholders' interests.

Other Risks Besides Competition

Customer Concentration

The top three customers (Longi, Shangji, and Gokin) accounted for 54.7% of revenue in 2022, an improvement from 2020, when they accounted for 83.4. However, I believe these three customers have a unique bargaining power to force Daqo to comply with their requirements, and they may even use their control to manipulate prices.

Currency Risk

The company's financial records are maintained in RMB, its functional currency. It means the company is exposed to fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and RMB. The company does not hedge its operational exposure to this foreign currency fluctuation. This means that any significant depreciation of RMB against the U.S. dollar may have a material adverse effect on the value of, and any dividends payable on, the company's ADSs and ordinary shares. The value of an investment in the company's ADSs will also be affected by the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and RMB because the value of the company's business is effectively denominated in RMB. In contrast, the ADSs will be traded in U.S. dollars. Fluctuation in the value of RMB in either direction could have a material adverse effect on the company's value and the investment's value.

China Slowdown

The company's assets are located in, and its revenues are sourced from China. As a result, the company is subject to risks and uncertainties, including fluctuations in GDP, unfavorable or unpredictable tax treatment, expropriation of private assets, exchange controls, restrictions on cross-border transfers of funds, regulatory proceedings, inflation, currency fluctuations, and the absence of, or unexpected changes in, regulations and unforeseeable operational risks. The company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects may also be influenced by political, economic, and social conditions in China generally and by continued economic growth in China.

Valuation

It's virtually impossible to predict what is going to be the price of polysilicon in the next year or the next decade. Therefore, I'll use a conservative Average Selling Price of $9 per Kg and increase Daqo's production by 13.21%, as it's aligned with projected growth by Mordor Intelligence and lower than the solar industry growth according to Solar Power Europe, which is reasonable knowing that the polysilicon consumption per solar cells is expected to keep falling. The gross and operating margins will be 30% and 23.44%, respectively.

As the company keeps expanding its production capacities, the CAPEX as a percentage of the sales will be 20%. The Perpetuity Value will be a P/FCF of 10, and the discount rate will be 18.5%, as Daqo is in a perfect competition market with relatively high barriers to entry and low bargaining power toward customers.

Note the price selected is close to the ASP of the last months when the competition increased, and there was an oversupply. Moreover, many competitors offered lower prices to increase production and scale to lower costs. However, less cost-effective competitors have left the market or reduced considerably their production, which has elevated the price in the last couple of months. Consequently, the price may be higher than the price projected.

Conclusion

Considering a conservative scenario with permanently low prices, Daqo shares are a 'Buy' owing to its large cash reserve relative to its market cap. The margin of safety is wide enough to give some good protection against downside risk. However, investors should be aware that the high NPV is due to cash reserve; consequently, if the cash cannot be returned to shareholders via buybacks or dividends or is invested at a low expected return over investment, there won't be any value in this cash reserve.

Personally, I think this is a short-term opportunity rather than a long-term investment. I don't feel comfortable investing in companies that compete in perfect competition markets, are vulnerable to price volatility, and, as a consequence, have low returns over invested capital.