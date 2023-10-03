Consumer Wallets Strong, Rate Hikes Long, What Could Go Wrong?

ALEAIMAGE/E+ via Getty Images

Consumer wallets and balance sheets remain flush with cash as employment remains near record-high levels. Cash in consumer wallets and money in the bank help the economy keep chugging along at a healthy clip. More specifically, as you can see in the chart below, the net worth of U.S. households has reached a record $154.3 trillion dollars in the most recent month, thanks to appreciation in stocks, gains in real estate, and relatively stable levels of debt.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Unemployment Remains Low

In addition, the unemployment rate is sitting at 3.8%, near multi-decade lows (see chart below).

Source: Trading Economics

As long as consumers continue to hold a job, they will continue spending to buoy economic activity – remember, consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of our country’s economic activity. Case in point are the most recently released GDP (Gross Domestic Product) forecasts by the Atlanta Federal Reserve, which show 3rd quarter GDP growth estimated at a 4.9% rate (see chart below).

Rates Up, Housing Prices Up?

Yes, it’s true, despite a dramatic surge in mortgage rates over the last few years, the housing market remains strong due to a very tight supply of homes available for sale. Most homeowners with a mortgage have refinanced to a rate in the range of 3% (or in some cases even lower), so selling and moving into a new home with a mortgage at current rates of 7.3% is not that appealing. In other words, if you decide to move, your monthly mortgage payment could potentially go up by more > 50%, which could equate to thousands of dollars per month. Under this scenario, you are likely to stay put and not sell your home.

Source: Trading Economics

The embedded economic disincentive of selling a home with a mortgage has really put a real crimp on the supply of homes available for sale (chart below). As you can see, the inventory of homes has dramatically collapsed from a peak of about four million homes, circa the 2008 Financial Crisis, to around one million homes today.

Source: Trading Economics

In the face of this mixed data, the stock market finished a hot summer with a cool whimper last month, in large part due to a 0.49% increase in the 10-Year Treasury Note yield to 4.58% (see chart below). The S&P 500 index fell -4.9% for the month, the technology-heavy NASDAQ index dropped even further by -5.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, down -3.5% for the month. Worth noting, however, the Dow has significantly underperformed the other indexes so far this year.

Source: Trading Economics

Inflation on the Mend

The Fed continues to talk tough about fighting inflation after taking interest rates from 0% to 5.5% over the last two years, nevertheless inflation continues to come down. The Fed’s go-to Core PCE inflation datapoint that came out last Friday at +0.1% is consistent with the downward inflation trend we have been witnessing for many months now (see chart below). As you can see, inflation on annualized basis has reached 2.2%, nearly achieving the Federal Reserve’s target of 2.0%.

Source: The Wall Street Journal and Commerce Department

There is never a shortage of investor concerns. Today, worries include Federal Reserve policy; restarting of school loan repayments (after a three-year hiatus); a potential government shutdown; an auto and Hollywood strike; higher oil prices; and a presidential election that is heating up. Many of these worries are nothing new. The bull market took a pause for the month, but consumer wallets remain fat, the economy keeps chugging, the employment picture remains strong, and stock prices remain up +12% for the year (S&P 500). For the time being, betting on a soft economic landing over an imminent recession could be a winning use for that cash in your wallet.

