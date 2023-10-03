jasonbennee

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) has been a fantastic success story in the lithium world. This company has brought a new mine from exploration to production in a part of the world that has known little lithium mining. Along the way, they have sought to change the characterization of mining generally. Rather than greedy companies that exploit society and nature Sigma projects the image of a green company that is a great benefit to society. CEO Ana Cabral has publicly spoken about the green potential of well-run mining companies. For example, she was even a speaker at the World Climate Summit and also at COP25. They were invited by NASDAQ to ring the opening bell during climate week, Sept 22, 2023.

Sigma Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell (Sigma Press Release)

And they are a great business. They have done an amazing job with an amazing asset. The lithium deposit they are sitting in is huge and has a high purity content of lithium. They have pioneered a number of ideas and concepts like 'Green' lithium, and many mining juniors are seeking to model their success. For example, Lithium Ionic (OTCQB:LTHCF) CEO Blake Hylands references the success of Sigma in this presentation many times. I believe in the lithium bull thesis, and I believe that Sigma is perfectly positioned to grow its revenue with wide margins for years to come. I think this company is an exciting opportunity.

In this article, I will explain why I think this is a great company and a buy. Though the share price has risen from $1.70 to $32 in five years, they have further to go as they ramp up production and expand.

As of late, they have had a little bit of rocky news to do with legal disputes on some land claims. I'll get into this in the article, but I think this news presents a minor buying opportunity rather than a major obstacle to the company's future.

Sigma Lithium

Here is a summary of the company. Sigma operates the Grota do Cirilo mine in the Minas Gerais province of Brazil. They have a large spodumene deposit which they mine and concentrate into SC5.5. After acquiring this asset in 2012 the current leadership team brought the mine into production in April 2023 and are ramping up. They are a pure-play hard rock lithium company like Pilbara (OTCPK:PILBF). Pilbara CEO Dale Henderson has recently argued that in the lithium space, the highest margins will lie with the miners and not the chemical converters for a long time on this podcast (23:30). Sigma is a low-cost producer of an amazing asset, and they should make a lot of money.

The Crushing Facility at Sigma (Sigma Investor Presentation)

This is the first phase of four planned phases. Once this phase is complete they plan to produce 270,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate, which is about 37, 000 t LCE. Currently, spodumene is going for around $2800/t. That would make for revenues of $756 million. The current spodumene price is below recent trends, and many analysts believe it could hold at higher prices for a while.

Sigma Production Plans (Sigma Investor Presentation)

They are currently in the feasibility stage of phases two and three. In these stages, they will greatly expand their operational capacity to 766,000 t spodumene concentrate annually or 104,000 t LCE. They believe construction for these phases will be. This company will be one of the major lithium producers once it achieves this milestone. Pilbara's current production capacity is currently ~650,000 t of spodumene, for example.

On the most recent earnings call, Cabral mentioned that they are talking about phase four: they may take on some debt and get into to chemical processing of spodumene. She mentioned lithium carbonate or lithium chloride as midstream possibilities.

Sigma is a Great Company

Sigma is a great lithium mining company and should create shareholder value over the long term. Here are eight reasons they are a great company. It is difficult to find a lithium company that is great in all these categories.

A Great Asset

The Grota do Cirilo mine has a great quality asset that will be able to scale into a large lithium producer. They have a cluster of spodumene-bearing pegmatites that make up their current resource.

One Cross Section of a Pegmatite (Sigma Technical Report)

The resource is great for a few reasons. First, it is large. They currently have 85.6 Mt of resources and 54.8 Mt of reserves. Together they will have more than 100 Mt, and this resource will probably grow as they mine d the resource. A large resource means that this mine will be able to scale up and have a large nameplate capacity. A large mine also means it will have a longer mine life.

Sigma Current Declared Resources (Sigma Website)

Second, these pegmatites have a high concentration of lithium. The Greenbushes mine has the highest quality large swarm pegmatites and they have a grade of 1.50% LiO2, this is the absolute best. Sigma has 1.43% which is very good. If you look at the table below you can see Sigma is better than almost all other mines out there.

Various Spodumene Mines (Liontown Resources Investor Presentation)

Grade is very, very important. A high grade means that producing the spodumene concentrate is easier and the concentrate will be high grade too. Some mines are now selling 5.3% spodumene concentrates, rather than the standard 5.5% or 6% because their grades make it difficult to achieve 5.5% at scale. The lower the grade the more difficult conversion to lithium hydroxide is, making the product less valuable.

Speaking of conversion, the third reason that Sigma's asset is so great is that the spodumene is very low in impurities. Impurities like iron and mica also make the conversion process difficult. Sigma's product is high lithium and low impurity, making it a dream for converters. You can see a comparative chart below.

Sigma Lithium Impurities (Sigma Investor Presentation)

I just want to double down on this whole point. Mr. Lithium, Joe Lawrie, says that lithium is not a commodity; it is a specialty chemical. Because lithium is used to make batteries the chemistry of lithium is very important. Impurities make battery production harder. This puts a burden on the chemical converters.

When lithium chemicals are sold to the cathode makers they come with a spec sheet, saying thing has exactly this much Fe ppm and this much Na ppm, etc. The cathode makers look at this stuff very carefully. The original lithium supply is important. Not all lithium coming out of the ground is the same. The lithium from Sigma is amongst the best.

A Great Product

There is going to be a spodumene shortage for many years to come, so any mine producing it at scale will make money. Sigma has a number of ways they have sought to add value to this basic product.

First, most operating spodumene mines use flotation circuits to concentrate the ore. Sigma has opted for a DMS (dense media separation) circuit instead. Each has pros and cons. Flotation has a higher recovery rate (you get more lithium). DMS requires less Capex and does not use chemicals, so it is more environmentally friendly.

DMS also leaves the product more coarse. The final product is 6.5-9.5 mm, little rocks rather than a fine grain. The kind of material is also easier for converters. This idea has been so successful that many other lithium juniors are seeking to imitate Sigma. As far as I'm aware Sigma is the first to do this. There are some other spodumene mines that have struggled with their flotation circuits and are effectively DMS only, but Sigma has planned for DMS only.

Coarse Grain Spodumene Concentrate (Sigma Investor Presentation)

Also, Sigma advertises their spodumene as "Green Lithium." I'll explain what this means in the ESG section. It's important to point out that having a green product makes lithium very attractive to EV makers and battery makers who are embracing the green narrative. Places like the EU and the US are more likely to subside green products. The green label also makes the lithium from Sigma special.

Albemarle has been advertising their new Kings Mountain mine as 'the first zero-emissions lithium mine in North America'. The first zero-emissions lithium mine anywhere was Sigma.

Great Economics

The cost curve refers to the idea that all lithium makers have different costs/tonne for producing lithium. As Sigma are in ramp-up we won't know exactly what their cost will be. On their investor presentation, they published $523 US/t. On their recent earnings call the CEO said it might be a little higher than this. Whether it's $550/t or $650/t this is a great price. This puts Sigma in the first quartile. For reference, Pilbara's target for the next year is between $600 and $700/t. Minerals like lepidolite cost something like $3000-$4000/t to mine into a 6% concentrate.

Currently, spodumene concrete is being sold for around $3000/t. Sigma's second shipment happened in September and sold for $3500 a tonne. I am of the view that it should mostly stay above that price for the medium term as there will be a shortage. There will be a sustained growth in demand from the EV and ESS, while there will be a shortfall on the supply side.

Sigma will be making a lot of money. They are already saying they will be able to fully fund phases two and three from their own free cash flow. Amazing.

Great Operations

Sigma has brought a lithium mine into production. This is no small feat on its own terms. They have managed to ramp up, very quickly. In their most recent update, they said they are producing 890 t every day which puts them at a run rate of 320,000 t per year, above their nameplate capacity of 270,000 t. That's wild.

Below you can see a graph of their ramp-up phase, from the September investor presentation. This is an impressively fast ramp-up. They have executed well on phase one, which is the hardest because they are learning as they go. They will most likely be able to execute the expands for phases 2, 3, and beyond.

Recovery over Time (Sigma Investor Earnings Call)

The difficult part of spodumene mining is getting the concentration right. Bring the 1.4% LiO2 rock to 5.5% spodumene concentrate. Sigma has three plants to do this: the crushing circuit, the separating circuit, and the dry stacking circuit. Getting all three of these right is a technical challenge. That they are producing above nameplate capacity shows their operational prowess.

Sigma Plant (Sigma Investor Presentation)

Mining is hard; at least spodumene mining is hard. Most projects have PFS and DFS predictions that prove overly optimistic once the company starts to really seek permits and build. The chart below comes from a Canaccord paper called, "Lithium | 2H'22 recharge: "giga-demand" needs major supply growth."

Lithium Projects Have Been Historically Late (Canaccord)

The chart is tough to read and you can look it up if you want to see the context, but the point is clear: all lithium mines take a long time and they are late. Getting into production is hard, and Sigma has done a great job. They should continue to do a good job with future expansions.

Another connected point is that phase one has come in on budget. They have spent $126.7 million USD so far with only $8.1 million left.

Sigma Came in on Budget (Sigma Investor Call)

This is remarkable for two reasons. The initial CAPEX really is quite low; many mines are $300-500 million. Second, many mines go over budget. The Liontown (OTCPK:LINRF) DFS estimated CAPEX at $435 million AUD but the recent annual report (p24) said that the CAPEX will come in at around $895 million AUD. Ouch.

Sigma's estimated CAPEX for phases two and three together has been $154.9 million USD. They are currently conducting the studies so a more precise number will come out.

Great Jurisdiction

This is worth mentioning. Different jurisdictions can be more or less mining-friendly. When they are unfriendly permitting can take a long time and the process of mining can be difficult.

The Brazilian proving of Minas Gerais is now being viewed as a very friendly place for lithium mines. There are currently three large explorer developers in the state: Latin Resources (OTCPK:LRSRF), Lithium Ionic, and Atlas Lithium (ATLX). They have all spoken about how easy it has been to operate compared to other places.

Sigma got their permits in great time and should get all the permits for the next phases soon too. Sigma is being celebrated as a provincial hero.

Great CEO

CEO Ana Cabral has done an amazing job bringing this lithium company into production. She started at the company with a dream to be a company that benefits the world. They are seeking to be on the new edge of ESG-friendly mining, creating a new image for the mining industry in general.

She has created a fantastic team that has executed her unique vision for green lithium. She is really worth listening to. Try the latest earnings call here. She has flair and passion.

This is what she said recently at NASDAQ: "Ten years ago, our team and investors at Sigma Lithium started this journey together to build the most sustainable lithium company in the world, to prove that it is possible to power electric cars with carbon neutral, responsibly sourced materials, aligned with consumers’ expectations."

Great ESG

When I tell my friends and family that I'm learning about lithium mining they often wrinkle their noses. My wife said recently, "It's sad how much these companies rape the earth." Ouch. Well, when people say this I am very happy to tell them about Sigma and their practices.

There is a lot here, and I won't get into it all. Just to mention a few points. Sigma calls their product, 'Triple Zero Lithium.' What does this mean? First, lithium is zero hazardous chemicals. The flotation method that other mines use to concentrate lithium uses hard chemicals. By going with DMS Sigma has eliminated these chemicals. Second, zero tailings. Most mines have wet tailings. Because of the DMS process, Sigma has dry tailings, which are easier to use. Some of the tailings are sold to other companies and then up-cycled to good lithium. The rest of the tailings are used to create roads. Third, zero carbon, or net-zero carbon. Sigma built their mine to be as carbon-light as possible. They use hydropower. They have purchased carbon credits to offset the carbon they create. So, zero, zero, zero lithium means green lithium.

Triple Zero Lithium (Sigma Investor Presentation)

There is more. They recycle 100% of their water. Beyond the environmental side, they have a number of social benefits. They have hired over 1000 local employees creating wealth in a very poor province. They have started a micro-loans initiative for women in the area. They have given over 950 women these micro-loans. They are involved in the conservation of trees in the Amazon. And more.

Sometimes people outside the investing world are cynical about mining, they think all mines are bad. Sometimes investors roll their eyes and think all the ESG stuff is hippie nonsense. In a world filled with cynicism, Sigma stands out as a company doing the world good. Check out their website here.

Sigma ESG Metrics (Sigma Website)

Great Infrastructure

The mine is located in a place with excellent infrastructure. They are hooked up to cheap hydroelectric power. There are existing highways to the port of Vitoria. They will be able to truck containers to ships without needing to build any infrastructure of their own.

Recent Troubles

Before I go onto evaluations I need to address some recent news. Recently, Reuters has reported that Sigma is having legal disputes over some of the land packages (here and here). Sigma has responded by claiming that the Reuters reporting is mischaracterization and this is a minor issue that "does not impact Sigma Brazil nor Sigma Lithium." After looking at this issue I think that this will not be a major problem for Sigma.

Sigma has been led by a married couple, Ana Cabral and her husband Calvyn Gartner. Sometimes her name is written Ana Cabral-Gartner. He has been leading the technical team that built the mine and she has been leading the strategic team doing the business side. Sadly, they have recently split. She mentioned this in a podcast as early as Jan 8, 2023. He was co-CEO of the company and stepped down in January.

They are now in divorce court and it's quite complicated. They jointly own various companies, like RI-X Mineracao e Consultoria and A10, that have various stakes in and roles in connection with Sigma. They are currently in divorce litigation and there are several suits flying around.

The recent news concerns two land packages that are part of the phase two and three construction. The fear has been that this legal battle will put a pause on the phase two and three rollout. There are a few reasons why this is probably not the case. First, it seems from the disclosures from Sigma that there may be waste facilities planned for these land packages, but they are not the main part of the new phases.

Second, Sigma is claiming that if there are disputes they can be settled through a cash payment, and stopping construction isn't necessary.

Third, this company has garnered a lot of social capital. Latin Resources is developing a mine near Sigma in the same state, Minas Gerais. On a podcast CEO Chris Gale tells a story where he meets with the governor of the state who says, "Here's my card. If anyone gives you trouble give me a call." This state is very excited about mining lithium. Sigma has created over 1000 jobs and is generating an economy in a poor area.

It may be that this legal battle delays phases two and three, but I am not too worried. The one big result that I can see is that any potential takeovers will be put on hold until this is sorted out.

This news caused a little price dip, and I think it's a good time to buy the dip.

Valuation 1: Comparison

I am of the philosophy that a few different 'views' can give a more realistic handle of true value than one well-worked-out DCF. So, here are a few metrics.

If we do a comparison, Sigma makes a very nice comparison to Pilbara. Last year Pilbara produced 620,000 t of spodumene concentrate (5.3% actually). Their market cap has been between $8.09 and $10.80 billion USD. Currently, Sigma is $3.31 billion USD. If all goes according to plan phases two and three will begin producing into Q3 2024 and should ramp through to Q2 2025. That is by late 2025 their production should be more than Pilbara today.

Sigma and Pilbara have very similar economics and positions. If anything, the lithium coming from Sigma is slightly higher quality. Sigma still needs to prove that they can do this, but you can get there before the market. If the comparison holds then Sigma should be at least around $10 billion USD by late 2025, meaning the shares would be ~$92. If we discount that at a rate of 15% to the present a target price is $69/share today.

On the recent earnings call, CEO Cabral said that they are a producer that is still being evaluated by the market as a developer. She showed this graph

Different Lithium Company Evaluations (Sigma Earnings Call)

To be clear, Sigma has only just come into production, so the market is waiting to see if the company will consistently produce cash flow. Pilbara has been producing for many years and even just declared a dividend. Sigma's FCF will go towards developing their new phases, but that is exciting organic growth. From everything above I believe they will deliver great shareholder value.

Valuation 2: Earnings Estimates

If we take Sigma's production projections at face value we can get a handle on possible earnings in the future. Let's assume that the spodumene price holds around $3000/t and their costs are $650/t, we get a profit of $2350/t. If they make 766,000/y by Q4 2025 then that gets an EBITDA of $1.8 billion USD. They have a chart with post-tax earnings = EBITDA/1.19 (see chart below), so that gets us $1.5 of post-tax earnings per year.

Pilbara's P/E has swung wildly in the last two years from a high of 26 to a low of 4.5. The market cap of these lithium companies will swing with the lithium price, and it has been volatile. That's great if you are a long-term investor. We can sell when P/Es are high and buy when low.

Sigma will only need a P/E of 6.66 to achieve a market cap of $10 billion USD. Probably they will have a P/E of 10-15 at some point during a lithium upswing, which might happen within the next year. We then get that Sigma will be at least the ~$92/share from the last analysts, but this suggests further upside.

Some Price Estimates from Sigma (Sigma Investor Presentation)

This chart comes from Sigma's own presentation. They, in fact, estimate an after-tax earnings of $2.7 billion USD, which suggests even further upside from my estimate. They got this number with more aggressive spodumene assumptions. This assumption comes from Benchmark Minerals, which is one of the two most important firms that make price predictions, see below. So, though these assumptions are more aggressive they come from a credible source. The Benchmark price of lithium is used by companies to set their contract prices.

Benchmark Spodumene Price Prediction (Sigma Investor Presentation)

So, all this analysis says is that a $69/share price target today is probably conservative. We don't know exactly what the price of spodumene will be, but my guess is that the average will be somewhere between $3000 and $4000 for some time.

Valuation 3: NPV

Sigma has a slide showing NPV as a function of spodumene price. The numbers are a little hard to read so I'll put them on a table.

Spodumene Price NPV (in billions USD) $1500 $4.0 $2000 $6.0 $3000 $9.9 $3956 $15.3 $5000 $17.8 $6000 $21.7 $7000 $25.7 $8000 $29.6 Click to enlarge

Here's the chart

Sigma NPV Estimates as a Function of Spodumene Prices (Sigma Investor Presentation)

What the chart says is that at a $4.0 billion market cap, the market is assuming a long-term spodumene price of $1500. The current market cap is actually $3.3 billion. If there is a $3000 spodumene price, my midterm floor, then we come to an NPV of $9.9 billion, just like the last two price predictions.

Spodumene was priced at $3956 when the chart was made implying an NPV of $15.3 billion. Remember, Sigma's last shipment was $3500/t even though the China spot price is closer to $3000.

Why is this Cheap?

It seems that the target share price of $69 is conservative and only requires a spodumene price floor of $3000. There is room for upside, if Sigma has even greater production with a fourth phase, or if spodumene prices are higher. So why is this company only going for $30 a share?

There are two reasons that this company is not fully valued. The first is that they have only just come into production. Over the next few years, the market will be looking for consistency. If they continue to hit their targets, there is a lot of upside here.

The other reason this company is undervalued is that the market is quite fearful about a crash in the lithium price. I don't have the space to make the lithium bull case here, but all the market insiders are predicting lithium shortages. In a recent interview, Pilbara CEO Dale Henderson said it would be reasonable to take $3000/t as the new floor for spodumene prices. The price is currently slightly below that.

Of course, the market does crazy things. In the short term, it is possible for the price to go even lower, due to stocking issues in China. However, we shouldn't see the price go too much lower and the long-term price average will be somewhere above $3000. This means that Sigma will print money.

Takeover Possibility

Sigma recently made an interesting announcement on Sept 13th, 2023, that they have received multiple proposals "from potential strategic partners, including global industry leaders in the energy, auto, batteries and lithium refining industries" and are considering them. If there is some kind of deal it might materialize shareholder value very fast.

Conclusion

Sigma is a great company. They produce low-cost quality lithium at scale. They have proven themselves at an operational level by successfully coming into production and ramping up quality. This bodes well for their future as they have bold plans to triple their current nameplate capacity in two years.

They are also the poster child for the new wave of eco-friendly mining. CEO Ana Cabral began talking about her vision of green lithium way back in 2012 and she has managed to bring her dream into reality.

Success breeds imitation. As I listen to other lithium companies out there, many are pointing to Sigma and saying, "We're going to try to do that." It might be worth owning companies that try to be like Sigma, but it'd be even better to own the original.