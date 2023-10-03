Rafael_Wiedenmeier

Analysis Summary

In today's analysis, I will be covering Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), in the materials sector, subsector of packaging products & materials.

The Switzerland-based company trades on the NYSE and has roots dating to 2018. It develops, produces, and sells packaging products globally, according to its company profile.

Though this company may not be teeming with buzz & hype on the big financial media channels, a fun fact is that they produce the packaging for many of the everyday products we buy & use, and you may not even be aware of it!

For example, as a lover of good coffee, especially while writing articles on Seeking Alpha from my home office, I discovered that Amcor produces a variety of packaging solutions for coffee & related products, not to mention packaging for food & personal care items as well. So, in order to give more appreciation to this sector, I decided to review it from the point of view of an analyst.

One of its listed peers is International Paper Company (IP), a heavyweight in the packaging industry.

I gave this stock a buy rating, due to having more strengths in my review than offsetting factors. In fact, strengths outweighed offsetting factors by 5 to 2.

Strengths: dividends, valuation, net income & EPS, capital & liquidity, share price vs moving average.

Offsetting factors: revenue growth, performance Vs. S&P500.

A risk to my bullish outlook that I identified is the (describe risk).

My updated rating methodology as of October 2023 is to analyze the stock holistically across the following 7 categories of equal weight, and if it has more strengths than offsetting factors it gets a buy rating:

dividends, valuation, revenue growth, net income & EPS, capital & liquidity, share price vs moving average, performance vs S&P 500.

Dividends

In this section I will go over the dividend yield, dividend growth over 10 years, and dividend stability showing steady payouts. As a dividend-focused analyst and investor, I believe these are vital metrics to look at.

Though not all investors are dividend-oriented, I think it is an opportunity to generate regular cashflow from holding a stock longer-term.

First, let's look at the yield, which is 5.35% as of this article, along with a dividend payout of $0.12 per share, on a quarterly basis.

This yield ranges similar to some financial sector/insurance stocks I covered this year, some of which are well above 5% yield, whereas other sectors I have covered tend to be generally lower yielding.

Amcor - div yield (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison to its sector average, this yield is 146% above the average, on a forward basis, and on a trailing basis is over 140% above average.

Although this could indicate a recent drop in share price, and I discuss the share price in a later section, I consider this type of yield a positive point and I think a reasonable dividend yield would be between 2% and 5% when considering the sector/industry. With that said, a yield closer to 5% would be an attractive one, so this stock is slightly above that goal.

Amcor - dividend yield vs sector (Seeking Alpha)

Next, I am looking at the 10-year dividend growth rate, shown in the chart below, which shows a steady growth, however it appears there is no dividend historical data before 2019, possibly because the company shows as having started in 2018, as I mentioned earlier.

I think that this growth trend, for a younger company like this, is a major positive point and I always look for a good dividend growth story to tell, backed by the data. The story is that in a short few years, the company was able to return capital back to shareholders when even certain tech startups on Silicon Valley have not been able to do so!

Amcor - dividend 10 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, I want to see dividend payout stability, especially since many of my readers rely on the stable dividend income that these types of stocks offer. Again, I think of it like investing into an existing cashflow stream without having to build the business from scratch on my own.

In looking at the table below, you can see stable payouts over the last few years, with 2 dividend increases in this time period. If I was holding 1,000 shares, for example, I could realize $122 in quarterly cashflow from the dividends on this stock. (1,000 shares x $0.122 per share).

Amcor - dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the evidence, I consider the category of dividends a strength for this stock, on the basis of steady dividend payouts, dividend growth in a short time period of years, and above-average yield for its sector.

Valuation

To analyze the valuation, to simplify things I have chosen a single metric to focus on, and that is the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), both the trailing and forward P/E, as it tells me what the market is pricing this stock at in relation to its earnings.

Although a lower-than-average forward P/E may indicate the market has lower confidence in the forward earnings potential of this stock, it also presents a value-buying opportunity, in my opinion, if most of the other fundamentals are strong.

Amcor - PE ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the TTM P/E of 12.99 : It is nearly 13% below the sector average, and the forward P/E of 15.27 is just 6% above the sector average.

I consider this stock modestly undervalued or relatively in line with its industry, both on a trailing and forward basis.

Compared to its listed peer I mentioned earlier, International Paper, that firm's forward P/E is about 5% higher than the sector average, so it is also practically in line with the sector. Both of these stocks present similar valuation stories, I think.

Based on the data, I think this valuation metric is a strength for this stock and I see it as an opportunity. However, in the next two sections, I will talk about fundamentals such as revenue & profitability, which should be considered along with valuation.

Revenue Growth

Now, we've come to a topic I think many analysts & investors look at, which is the top-line revenue growth. Because this metric essentially shows money made before expenses & taxes, it does not indicate this firm's effectiveness at managing costs, but at growing its revenue side of the house.

Manageable growth is important, in my opinion, because companies have competition and are striving to capture market share in their space.

For this company, we can see from the most recent quarterly results that it achieved a YoY decrease in total revenue.

In addition, it is evident that since June 2022 revenue has not recovered to that level, in any of the subsequent quarters.

Amcor - revenue YoY (Seeking Alpha)

Turning to the company's comments on its fiscal 2023 Q4 which ended in June, they shed some light on some of the headwinds driving these numbers:

Net sales for the Amcor Group of $3,673MM were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis. This includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to items affecting comparability and price increases of approximately $25MM (representing 1% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs.

Further, in its fiscal Q4 presentation, the company mentioned "Latin America region volumes down, challenged by macroeconomic conditions across the region."

Overall, I think the data shows that top-line revenue YoY growth is an offsetting factor for this stock's rating, and seems to be tied to volume/demand and higher prices.

Net Income & EPS

I am separating the bottom-line data from top-line revenue, so net income & earnings per share get their own section here to make the analysis easier to understand.

Although top-line revenue took a YoY hit, I should call out the fact that the bottom line was a different story, seeing a YoY drop in growth in net income and the basic earnings per share "EPS" as well.

This certainly adds confidence to my sentiment on this stock, and as the table shows every quarter after June 2022 has seen improvements since then.

Amcor - net income & EPS (Seeking Alpha)

I also want to call out the following: the company has made efforts in cost-cutting, according to its quarterly presentation, including a "reduction of >$200MM costs" and a structural cost reduction with "~50MM in total benefits."

As CEO Ron Delia commented at the end of FY2023 commentary:

Throughout fiscal 2023, our teams did an excellent job proactively recovering inflation and reducing costs in a highly challenging environment.

I think this category of net income & EPS is a strength for this stock's rating, and the fact that they are on a cost-cutting or optimization tells me that management is striving to continue to be profitable despite headwinds to revenue.

Capital & Liquidity

In this section, we will focus on one or more fundamentals such as whether this company is well-capitalized, has positive equity, positive cashflow, and so on. I think these are important factors to consider and are among the very basics of any serious business.

From the following graphic, I can gather some critical info: the company has a strong capacity to return capital back to shareholders, through dividends and share repurchases.

Amcor - capital return (company quarterly presentation)

Further, I am looking at the following graphic from the Q2 presentation as well, showing the company continuing to see positive free cashflow two fiscal years in a row, and a free cashflow of $848MM. However, my concern is their increase in net debt on a YoY basis.

Amcor - cashflow /balance sheet (company quarterly presentation)

From its balance sheet, the company ended Q2 with $689MM in cash, $17B in total assets, $12.9B in total liabilities, leaving $4B in positive equity.

I think that the equity along with the cashflow definitely adds confidence that this is a serious firm and worthy of investment consideration in my portfolio.

Based on the evidence found, I consider this firm's capital & liquidity situation a strength to its overall rating, although I would like to see the net debt come down of course and I think this could be a headwind going forward if it continues to increase.

Share Price Vs. Moving Average

In this section, I am looking for a value-buying opportunity with this stock based on my updated portfolio strategy focused on trading crossovers below the 200-day simple moving average ("SMA"), when possible.

In my strategy, I am looking for a 5 to 10% drop below the 200-day SMA, after a period of bullishness, which I consider a buying signal. However, a price hovering around the moving average or a few points just above it may also present an opportunity.

To test my investing idea against potential capital gains & losses, I made a fictitious trading scenario.

So, let's first take a look at the current price chart:

Data by YCharts

The share price as of the writing of this analysis is $9.05, which is 0% below the 200-day SMA of $10.60. At first glance, it appears that a crossover below the moving average had occurred already earlier in the year, but then it was followed by months of bearishness with the stock not rebounding back above its moving average as a resistance line.

Could this present a buying opportunity now?

Using the chart above, I created the following trading simulation where I buy 100 shares at the current price and hold for 1 year, with a goal of achieving an unrealized capital gain at that time within a range of 5% to 20% or better.

At the same time, my maximum loss tolerance is an unrealized capital loss of 20%.

Amcor - trade simulation (author analysis)

In the above simulation, I am testing what gains/losses would occur if the future share price (in Oct. 2024) rises 15% above the current 200-day SMA, and also if it drops 15% below that same SMA.

The outcome? I am projecting unrealized capital gains of 34.7% and potential unrealized capital losses of 0.44%. Both outcomes are in line with my portfolio goals & loss tolerance.

Here is a handy illustration of the above gain & loss scenarios and how they would look on the chart. As you can see in the chart, the current share price is near the bottom of my trading "range" in relation to the moving average, so it has lots of upside potential if my investing idea is correct, yet very little downside potential, so it presents a buying opportunity I think.

Amcor - trade simulation - chart (author analysis)

The importance of testing both gains & losses, in my opinion, is that both can occur. Actual results may vary but think of this more like a simplistic framework to think about long-term investing and establish risk tolerance and a profit goal, rather than trying to "time" short-term day-to-day price movements.

Based on this simulation, I think the current share price is a strength in my overall rating and is within the zone for being a buying opportunity.

In the comments section, to cultivate a productive discussion I welcome your comments on the topic of your experience in trading crossovers and tracking moving averages.

For example, a crossover could also turn into a value trap.. as you can see in the yChart the initial crossover below the moving average may have looked like a buy signal to some but the share price kept tumbling after that.

Performance Vs. S&P 500

The following is a comparison of the 1-year price performance of this stock Vs. the S&P 500 index. I have included this metric in my updated rating methodology so as to compare this equity to a major market index that is tracked often.

Amcor - performance vs S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

I think that this data shows the stock underperforming Vs. this index, which I consider an offsetting factor to my rating.

In fact, as the chart shows it has been underperforming vs this index for quite a long time, since January 2023, with the S&P seeing an almost 18% price return in the year being tracked, and this stock seeing nearly 15% negative price return in that same period.

When correlating this chart with the price chart, you can see an extended period of bearishness by investors in this stock. The reason? I think it could be because profitability took a major hit in the period from Dec 2022 to March 2023, as I have shown in my section on net income.

Risk to my Outlook

A risk to my bullish outlook would be the following downside risk:

Investors & analysts could be bearish on this stock out of concern for the company's debt levels. Earlier I mentioned that net debt increased on a YoY basis. Also, looking at the balance sheet, the most recent reported long-term debt load is $6.7B, so not a small number at all, and their leverage ratio of 3x could use some improvement in my opinion.

Investors are also watching the current elevated interest-rate environment, which only adds fuel to interest expenses in many cases, though not always, depending on when the debt was issued. The company already commented in its quarterly presentation that "calendar year 2023 was unfavorably impacted by higher interest costs."

Consider a Jan. 2023 study by the European Central Bank, which brought up the issue of corporate debt and its impact on new investment:

High corporate indebtedness implies higher interest expenses and thus less money available for investment. Firms with high debt also find it harder to obtain new funds from external sources due to their higher default risk. Moreover, the desire to repair weak balance sheets leads firms to reduce their debt burden, and thereby forgo investment opportunities.

My counterargument to being bearish on this stock, on this issue, is that the company also mentioned in its presentation that for the 2nd half of FY2024 it expects "reduced interest headwind". Further, its very strong cash, assets, and free cashflow position should be considered an offsetting factor in this case. In addition, as it looks from the recent Fed meeting it appears Fed rate hikes are on pause for the time being, which should give some breathing room now to the interest-rate shock of the last year.

In closing, my bullish sentiment on this stock remains, and my buy rating stands.