Tsakos Energy Navigation: Low Valuation With Significant Upside Potential

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation is a shipowner focused on the ownership and operation of crude and product tankers, with some limited exposure to shuttle tankers and LNG carriers.
  • Shareholder returns have lagged those of peers, ultimately leading to cratering sentiment and an extremely low relative valuation.
  • The company is trading at ~0.33x NAV, the highest discount (by far) in the tanker industry, potentially creating an opportunity for patient investors.
  • TNP’s operating and financial leverage is unparalleled in the sector; they are well positioned to benefit from strong markets, whereas substantial charter cover offers downside protection.
  • If shareholder returns are not comparable to peers, TNP stock should trade at a discount, but it appears the market has overshot to the downside, creating a potential opportunity for investors.
Tráfico de barcos en puerto

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

This article was written by

Climent Molins holds a bachelor in business administration and a bachelor of laws, both from the University of Barcelona. Climent enjoys researching and analyzing publicly traded companies, and he shares part of his work publicly on Seeking Alpha. 

Climent is also an Associate Research Analyst at Value Investor's Edge, where he started contributing in 2020. This role has allowed him to deepen his expertise in the shipping sector. Additionally, he also completed an internship in Crowe Global as an audit junior. 

 Legal Disclaimer: Climent is not a financial advisor. His contributions to Seeking Alpha are for educational and informational purposes and should not, under any circumstance, be considered investment advice. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I am not a financial advisor. This article was initially shared on Value Investor's Edge, and J Mintzmyer provided initial feedback.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.36K)
Fantastic article.

I think TNP's price is remarkable. My personal largest position. Expecting LOTS of cash flows from TNP next years, hopefully an increasing amount of that flow goes to shareholders over time. Thats clearly the wild card here.

If 2024 tanker rates turn out similar to 2023 ones, then TNP's earnings will be much improved due to all the charters they rolled much higher the last year.
