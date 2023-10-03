adamkaz

The hammering in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock has been spectacular, leading to a new all-time low in September 2023. The massive downdraft that started in July gained significant traction over the next two months as CHWY lost nearly 60% in price-performance terms toward its September lows.

As such, I believe it's opportune to assess whether it's timely for CHWY dip-buyers to consider catching the falling knives, given the significant battering inflicted on the stock of the leading online pet retailer.

The company's second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release didn't inspire confidence in investors about a more robust second half. While the company's FY23 revenue guidance met its expectations, the midpoint outlook of $11.25B was slightly below the consensus estimates of $11.3B. Analysts' estimates have been downgraded to reflect the more cautious positioning, although CHWY bulls are likely stunned by the substantial downward valuation de-rating CHWY received.

Specialty retailers like Chewy haven't been spared by the elevated inflation rates hurting consumer spending and confidence lately. As such, I believe investors are likely baking much higher execution risks than previously anticipated, as CHWY is priced as a growth stock, not a value play.

CHWY Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding the hammering, Seeking Alpha Quant assigned CHWY a "D-" valuation grade, affirming its premium valuation. However, Chewy Bulls would likely allude to its best-in-class "A+" growth grade to justify its valuation. Accordingly, CHWY last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 20.3x or a forward adjusted P/E multiple of 31.1x. These are significant growth-based multiples that require Chewy to execute robustly.

However, investors are likely concerned with its relatively weak profitability ("C+" grade), notwithstanding its stellar net-cash balance sheet. Analysts' estimates suggest Chewy's adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase at a remarkable CAGR of 18.2% from FY22-25. In addition, it's expected to pick up the pace from the next fiscal year, with growth expected to bottom out this year with a YoY increase of about 13%.

However, with the recent 10Y yield surging to above 4.7% this week, I believe investors are concerned whether it could lead to a debilitating hard landing that could worsen consumer spending moving ahead.

Given CHWY's specialty focus on the online pet retailing category, it makes sense to be cautious, notwithstanding Chewy's robust branding moat. Also, management's cautious commentary underscored investors' worries that the company had been affected by the "shift in consumer mindset" as consumers reacted to challenging market conditions. With that in mind, Chewy's consumer net-add is increasingly difficult to forecast, elevating uncertainties relating to analysts' estimates.

CHWY price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

CHWY's price action indicates extensive damage has been inflicted on buyers over the past three months.

Notably, CHWY buyers lost control of the critical $20.5 support zone that must be defended firmly. As such, I believe it led to a wave of technical selling at that level, as buyers who bought CHWY's COVID lows likely bailed out as it made the roundtrip.

The selloff appears to have subsided, with selling exhaustion likely reached, as buyers attempt to consolidate. However, given the significant damage, I assessed that it's too early for dip buyers looking to catch the falling knives to return.

It's prudent to allow a more constructive basing action and assess whether buyers will defend a new support zone after losing the $20.5 level.

Rating: Initiate Hold.

