Chewy: Better To Avoid Catching The Falling Knife Now

Oct. 03, 2023 12:00 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)3 Comments
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chewy, Inc. stock hit a new all-time low in September 2023, losing nearly 60% in price-performance terms from its June highs.
  • The company's second-quarter results did not inspire confidence in investors, and its valuation has been downgraded significantly.
  • Specialty retailers like Chewy face challenges due to elevated inflation rates, raising valid concerns about execution risks.
  • It's critical to note that CHWY is priced for growth. And if the growth forecast is increasingly uncertain, the market will not be sympathetic to investors.
  • The wave of selling appears to be reaching exhaustion. However, I explain why it's still too early to return and try to catch the falling knife now.
A mixed race senior woman holding her puppy outdoors

adamkaz

The hammering in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) stock has been spectacular, leading to a new all-time low in September 2023. The massive downdraft that started in July gained significant traction over the next two months as CHWY lost nearly 60% in price-performance

This article was written by

JR Research
28.24K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Knife Catch’n
Today, 1:30 PM
Better to catch it at an all time low than to ride it down from all time highs. Jumping in at this price
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:25 PM
I remember looking at Chewy about a year ago and decided to pass. I actually think October and November will be green (bad start for that theory obviously) so if you believe in the company, it might be time to start nibbling as the market is in the middle of a capitulatory moment. I just don't believe in the company long term and don't feel like trading it.
b
blaumeise
Today, 12:34 PM
Chewy has no debt in opposite I estimate actually they have 1 billion cash on hand.
So interest to receive and not to pay. Shareholders are risk takers.
I decided to take a limited risk.
The author makes valid statements But no risk no . Wallstreet is shorting and Wallstreet not always wins.
So no risk no fun.
.
