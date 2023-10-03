Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TaskUs: Technology-Enabled Outsourcing Company With AI Capabilities

Oct. 03, 2023 8:52 AM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • TaskUs’ revenue has grown at a CAGR of 34% during the last 4 years, driven by an aggressive go-to-market strategy and a focus on high-growth industries.
  • The business is positioned well to continue its strong trajectory, owing to the development of its services suite, expansion globally, and a well-developing brand.
  • The concern is that in the near term, economic conditions are weighing heavily, contributing to negative investor sentiment and a decline in financial performance.
  • The company’s performance relative to its peers is underwhelming but we believe it is overly exposed cyclically. When considering its upside potential, we believe there is value here.
  • TaskUs stock is trading at a <7x EBITDA multiple while being exposed to high-growth clients and developing its own technological capabilities. We consider this a cheap price with risk priced in.

business people doing calculations analyze the work at the meeting

AmnajKhetsamtip/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) has incrementally developed strong market expertise and a brand that is synonymous with various growth industries, such as e-commerce and tech. Management has been active with expanding

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.45K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.