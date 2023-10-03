William_Potter

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is the latest blockbuster IPO that has taken headlines by storm with its rich valuation and early price performance. Despite the hype, I believe Arm is facing a series of challenges in the coming year as the global macroeconomic outlook slows and geopolitical tensions rise. Considering their lackluster Q1'24 results, tightening margins, and macro risk factors, I provide Arm Holdings a short recommendation with a price target of $25.57/share, a 9.87x premium to sales.

After a failed sale to Nvidia (NVDA), Arm Holdings was recently brought back into the public arena through a stock sale by SoftBank, who still retains 90.6% ownership over the company. Despite the early hype surrounding the firm, I believe Arm will face a challenging FY24 as the market for consumer electronics, automotive, and smartphones stall, or retract. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, electronics and appliances sales experienced a -2.2% contraction in the month of August on top of a -4% contraction in July. Challenges in the market have shown their colors when observing Arm's Q1'24 results, with chips shipped falling by -6% over the last year.

Whether this trend continues throughout the rest of the year will set the stage for the broader economy, or vice versa. A great data point to look upon is the significant increase in licenses, which may hint at future growth. Despite this long-term bullish figure, there may be a significant lag between the initial licensing agreement and royalty revenue generation. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, lead times can take upwards of 26 weeks for advanced chips.

On top of this, US production will require more time before ramping up into production as foundries can take upwards of 3.5 years before ramping up to full capacity. Though domestic production of semiconductors isn't exactly a lynchpin in global chip production, it can certainly create a hindrance if geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan were to heighten.

Despite the near-term headwinds in the consumer market, Arm does have the opportunity to expand their IoT business as more advanced power generation and grid modernization projects break ground with the help of the Infrastructure Bill and the IRA. As denoted in my articles covering Quanta Services (PWR) and Enphase Energy (ENPH), intermittent power generation will require more advanced systems to manage power flows as capacity will need to readily switch over from one source to another. At the time of this writing, Arm owns 64% of the market share in industrial IoT, in which the segment aggregates durable goods and industrial equipment.

Management outlined a number of challenges in managing their relationship with Arm China. In short, Arm China is primarily owned by Acetone Limited, a subsidiary of SoftBank, with Arm Holdings retaining limited-to-no direct relationship with or management of Arm China. As outlined in their prospectus, Arm China licenses certain architectures from Arm Holdings and sublicenses these out to customers in the People's Republic of China. Management has voiced previous challenges with obtaining timely and accurate information from Arm China and, though presently resolved, may arise in the future. As of FY23, Arm China accounts for 40% of total receivables and roughly 24% of total revenue.

Financials and Market Opportunity

In reviewing Arm's financials, revenue contracted -63bps on a TTM basis, resulting in a -6% EBITDA margin contraction from 31% in FY23 to 25% for TTMQ1'24.

Though the business cycle is split between industrial, consumer electronics/smartphones, cloud/5G/hyperscaler, and automotive, I believe a substantial portion of Arm's business will experience headwinds in the coming year as the global macroeconomic landscape further slows. Long term, I believe Arm has a strong opportunity to continue taking market share in industrial IoT; however, this market may not experience the growth to balance the near-term headwinds on the consumer side. According to Evercore ISI, Apple's iPhone 15 has experienced weaker sales in China and Japan, with strong sales in the US. Though Arm management expects smartphone chips to grow at a 6.4% CAGR through 2025, other mobile chips are expected to decline by -20bps CAGR through the same period. Despite this slowdown in other chips, the market is roughly half of the smartphone chip market and will not result in much of an impact on the top line.

Automotive, on the other hand, is expected to experience substantial growth over the next two years at a 15.7% CAGR. With 40.8% of the market share, this will present a very fruitful opportunity for Arm as the TAM in IVI and ADAS chips is expected to be roughly $29.1b by 2025. Assuming management is correct in their projections, automotive has the ability to be the next needle mover after smartphones in terms of growth and market capture. Given the drive for more advanced electronic vehicles, chip components in vehicles are expected to grow from ~1,000 per internal combustion vehicle to around 3,000 chips per electric vehicle.

Valuation

ARM shares are trading at a very high premium to the market at 21x sales. Net of Nvidia's 33x premium to sales, much of the semiconductor industry trades at much lower price multiples much below 10x.

Using the average price sales multiple across a small cohort in the industry, I came up with an average multiple of 9.87x for a price target of $25.57/share, a 53% upside potential for a short position. At the time of this writing, there are 1,228 OTM open interest $45 put contracts for 12/15/23.