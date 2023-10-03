Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AFC Gamma: Top Borrower Acreage Fades, Distributable Earnings Dip

Summary

  • AFC Gamma's distributable earnings were only 1 cent above its recently rightsized quarterly dividend.
  • The cannabis lender's portfolio is highly concentrated in just thirteen companies, with Acreage being its largest borrower.
  • A continued decline in distributable earnings could see the current dividend rightsized again.

Box full of cannabis flower heads

Stefan Tomic/iStock via Getty Images

It's not hard to be bearish on cannabis tickers. The industry has been hamstrung and goose-stepped to intense capital loss from a burdensome tax and regulatory regime across the US states where it is legalized

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

kaj3130
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (31)
I thank Pacifica Yield for this timely analysis. Truly, this is a rather risky investment right now.

Wisdom would suggest that AFCG should sell-off a portion of the Acreage loan portfolio, even if a partial loss should occur, if only to mitigate the potential devastating effect if a bankruptcy of Acreage should occur. I recognize that AFCG likely has senior liens on the Acreage properties, but one wonders what the value of the foreclosed property would be in light of the financial turmoil in the cannabis markets at present. Who would buy the Acreage properties for cannabis production, given the state of that market? Even if income were consequently reduced by the sale of part of the loan, with an existing 18% dividend, AFCG could slash the divvy by a third, and still be paying more than 10% on the current price.

In any event, I would hope that an upcoming quarterly call presentation would elaborate in detail why management believes that the Acreage investment remains solid and unlikely to default.
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (2.61K)
@kaj3130 Thanks for the comment. The Acreage loan is indeed very high high risk, it will be interesting to see how it progresses as the company's cash position continues to fall.
