Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

URNM: Your Stepping Stone To Uranium Mining

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • URNM provides exposure to U.S.-listed uranium miners, with a focus on Cameco.
  • Nuclear energy offers cost-effective, reliable, flexible, and scalable baseload power.
  • Unlike renewables, nuclear power is not weather-dependent, ensuring continuous energy generation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Net zero action concept. Save energy, green energy, reduce carbon footprint, carbon capture. Climate neutral long term strategy. Limit global warming. Putting wooden cubes with green net zero icon

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) is exposed to U.S.-listed uranium miners. Here I discuss some of the advantages and disadvantages of investing in this space. I also discuss the key drivers behind URNM and

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
43.71K Followers

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Michael is long UEC. Deep Value Returns recommends UEC.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

F
Flubull
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (229)
That supply/demand chart showing that growing deficit is what people need to be informed about more often. Some people freaking out about Kazakhstan attempting to produce an extra 13 million lbs in two years time either don't have the information or simply don't understand it.
We badly need more new production to come online now. The clock is ticking.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.