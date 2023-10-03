Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nestlé: More Globally Diversified Than Most Funds

Oct. 03, 2023 9:18 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY), NSRGFCHF:USD, EWL, USD:CHF, VTWAX, VTWIX, IAGG, LTPZ, VT
Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nestlé's global revenue balance looks better balanced than the geographic allocation of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF.
  • While VT is over 60% concentrated in just US stocks, only 32% of Nestlé revenue comes from the US, with relatively more coming from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
  • This geographic balance, combined with Nestlé's recession-resistant profits, is why I see this name as an attractive dividend-growth-at-a-reasonable-price investment.
  • The dip in Nestlé stock this year, which I see as driven by a strong Swiss Franc, seems to be like the best buying opportunity in years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Expat Portfolio. Learn More »

Nestlè Switzerland Vevey

bennymarty/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since moving to Switzerland almost two years ago, one stock I have spent more time looking at than most others is global food and beverage giant Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), which is by far

Non-US markets cover 75% of the world's economy, 90% of IMF expected GDP growth, and 95% of the world population.  That's most of my time and money is invested outside the US, where I have lived most of my life and find opportunities to share with you.  See how to improve your international stock strategy with your free trial to The Expat Portfolio

This article was written by

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
5.67K Followers

Tariq Dennison, runs an RIA focused on international clients and portfolios, applying his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box" and soon-to-be-released "10 Ways To Invest." He lives in Switzerland, and has worked in Finland, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Tariq is the leader of the investing group The Expat Portfolio where he helps members invest internationally with greater clarity and confidence. Features of the service include: Frequent, short, and focused analysis, access to his watchlist and dashboard, guides to specific foreign markets, and direct access to Tariq and his community in chat for discussion and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSRGY, NSRGF, CHF:USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.