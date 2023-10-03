Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shake Shack: Combating Revenue Growth And Rising Cost Challenges

Oct. 03, 2023 9:27 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)MCD
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
601 Followers

Summary

  • SHAK is a renowned American fast-casual restaurant chain known for high-quality burgers, hot dogs, and sustainability in its operations.
  • Recent financial trends show declining revenue growth and EBITDA margins, with concerns about rising build costs, but optimism in recent sales trends and digital initiatives.
  • A hold rating is recommended for SHAK due to uncertainties in its growth outlook and valuation.

Burger on a dark wooden table

Marko Jan

Summary

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that originated in New York City. SHAK is renowned for its high-quality burgers, hot dogs, crispy crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, frozen custard, and even alcoholic beverages in certain locations. The chain places a strong emphasis

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
601 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.