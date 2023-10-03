Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Don't Worry About Antitrust

Oct. 03, 2023 9:43 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Google has recently been sued by the Justice Department for allegedly engaging in monopolistic and anticompetitive behaviors.
  • We believe that investors should not be worried about this litigation.
  • Google is a high quality business with a massive user base and a pristine balance sheet.
  • Google appears to be fundamentally undervalued and we view weakness as an opportunity for long-term investors to add more shares.

Google Cloud

400tmax

Thesis

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has long been the target of fines and lawsuits from governments around the world. Now the company is being sued by the Justice Department on monopoly concerns. Despite this, we believe that the company remains a buy

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
1.23K Followers
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to GOOGL. UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.