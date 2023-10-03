Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Best To Stay On The Sidelines

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.69K Followers

Summary

  • Micron beat top and bottom line estimates for Q4, but margin guidance is concerning.
  • Revenues declined 40% Y/Y due to declining demand, China's ban, and a deteriorating pricing situation.
  • Micron continues to expect a negative gross margin in FQ1'24.
  • With an inconclusive EPS picture, investors have no compelling reason to buy.

Micron San Jose Office

hapabapa

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) continues to suffer from weak operating fundamentals in the industry and the memory maker unfortunately guided for yet another quarter of negative gross margins. Micron beat top and bottom line estimates for its most recent quarter

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.69K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

charged profile picture
charged
Today, 10:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.45K)
Micron seldom misses the current qtr estimate as they only need to guess on 60 days fwd….but inventory at sk and samsung make the 2024 vision of continued improvement pretty doubtful…improvement will be very small.
FabulousBoringRoy profile picture
FabulousBoringRoy
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Waiting until business conditions improve is often pretty late in the share price cycle for Micron stock. After years of investing in Micron it seems to me like it's best to invest when everyone hates it (more than the usual baseline of hatred).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.