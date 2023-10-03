Apollo Commercial: This 13.4% Yield Looks Better Now (Upgrade)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has seen a contraction in its loan origination business in a higher-rate environment, and the real estate investment trust’s dividend pay-out ratio has improved in the last six months as well.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance remains a higher-risk choice in the commercial real estate market for passive income investors, but since the trust’s dividend pay-out ratio has dropped in 2023 and the stock is still selling at a large discount to book value, I think that the risk-reward ratio has improved, leading to a new stock classification of Hold.
The 13.4% dividend yield is covered by the REIT’s distributable earnings, and the large discount to book value reflects a decent margin of safety.
My Rating History
In my article Apollo Commercial: 12.3% Risky Yield, I assigned a Sell rating. I am changing my stock classification to Hold due to the fact that the commercial REIT reported improved dividend coverage metrics for the first six months of the year which are owed to the trust’s floating-rate investment portfolio.
Still, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance remains a higher-risk choice for passive income investors due to cyclical earnings risks related to a reversal in interest rates.
A better choice for passive income investors that have a lower risk tolerance threshold may be Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) which also has a more than 10-year history of paying stable dividends and also covers its dividend with distributable earnings.
Lower Origination Volume
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a REIT that originates real estate loans for the commercial real estate industry. At the end of the second quarter, the company’s total investments included 53 loans valued at $8.3 billion, reflecting a decline of approximately $200 million QoQ.
The decline in portfolio is the result of higher interest rates, which makes the assumption of new floating-rate commercial real estate debt less attractive for borrowers.
Furthermore, borrowers have ramped up their loan repayments in the first half of the year. They repaid $735 million in loans, which compares against $426 million in new or add-on financing.
Improved Dividend Coverage
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance earned $1.82 in distributable earnings per share in the last twelve months, which compares against a stable dividend pay-out ratio of $1.40 per share, resulting in a 77% dividend pay-out ratio in the last four quarters.
Compared to the second half of 2022, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s distributable earnings were up 14%, which improved the dividend pay-out ratio from 82% to 72%. Put simply, due to the trust’s 99% floating-rate exposure and up-trending interest rates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has been able to grow its earnings even though the company has seen a drop in its portfolio value.
37% Discount To Book Value
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is selling at a large 37% discount to book value, which is the largest in its peer group by far.
Starwood Property Trust, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) and Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) all trade at substantially lower discounts to book value but also offer investors stronger dividend records and less investment risk, in my view.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has exposure to the commercial office sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The 37% discount to book value reflects a decent margin of safety, as far as I am concerned, but also higher than average risk for passive income investors relative to its more stable peers in the CRE industry.
Why Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Could See A Lower Or Higher Valuation Multiple
As I have discussed above, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is currently selling for a 30%+ discount to book value and investors should be aware of the risks resulting from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s floating-rate investment portfolio.
As soon as interest rates come down, passive income investors must expect lower distributable earnings and a deterioration in the pay-out ratio, which could potentially put the dividend of $0.35 per share per quarter at risk.
Passive income investors could also see an increase in loan defaults and lower distributable earnings in the event of a deterioration of credit quality in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s portfolio.
My Conclusion
Taking into account that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend coverage ratio improved in the first half of 2023, I think the stock classification of Hold is appropriate.
I also think that the 37% discount to book reflects a decent margin of safety, even though investors must expect a contraction in distributable earnings when interest rates come down.
A safer choice and a trust with a long and stable dividend record is Starwood Property Trust, which I consider to have less dividend risk than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.
I think that the risk/reward ratio has improved for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, but ARI stock might only be appropriate for passive income investors that are capable and willing to shoulder an extraordinary amount of cyclical earnings and interest rate risk.
