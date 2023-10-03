Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpine Income Property: Talk About Best-In-Class

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.'s straight-line lease agreements and fixed-rate debt obligations provide it with a significant advantage in a tough interest-rate environment.
  • As a cash-heavy investment fund, Alpine possesses the opportunity to securing high-yielding acquisitions while commercial real estate valuations compress.
  • Alpine's dividend profile is alluring. Moreover, an absolute valuation suggests the REIT is undervalued.
  • Risks such as a devalued asset base and a high VaR number must be considered. However, we believe Alpine possesses more positives than negatives at this time.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New Commercial Building

EyeMark

Today's analysis examines Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE). As a real estate investment trust, or REIT, Alpine makes for an interesting analysis, given the recent volatility of that asset class. Although much of the REIT's prospects are systemic, Alpine possesses

Sign up here!

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.35K Followers
Steve Booyens author's Pearl Gray Equity and Research's articles. Steve is an emerging markets specialist with experience at firms in London and South Africa. He holds an MSc in Economics & Finance, has successfully completed CFA Levels 1 & 2, and is working towards his Ph.D. 

Steve leads the investing group The Factor Investing Hub where he identifies emerging market investments and provides quantitative research. Features include: model portfolios with holdings across global markets, weekly coverage of underfollowed emerging market assets with an emphasis on GARP and dividends, earnings coverage, insider trade alerts, live chat and investment feedback on-demand. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.