The All-Weather Portfolio: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Despite a challenging market environment over the last several months, we closed out another exciting quarter. My diversified All-Weather Portfolio ("AWP") declined by fewer than 3%, bettering the Nasdaq's performance and the S&P 500's. Moreover, the AWP's diversified stock and the ETF segment declined by only 1% once covered call premiums were factored in. The SPX lost 3.6%, and the Nasdaq fell by more than 4% in Q3. The AWP was up by approximately 28% through the first three quarters of 2023, considerably more than the 11.7% return of the S&P 500. However, it wasn't all petty. Some segments underperformed, and several positions performed terribly. Therefore, let's look at the good, the bad, and the ugly to see what we can do better as we move into the fourth quarter and 2024.

The S&P 500: 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

The beautiful uptrend of the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) ended at around 4,600 in late July. Since then, the market has been in a correction phase, with the SPX declining by about 8% during this pullback, rotation, and consolidation period.

While the correction may need more time to run its course, the market has entered oversold territory, and more positive fundamental factors may materialize, leading to improvement in sentiment, setting up the SPX and other major averages for a constructive rally in the fourth quarter and into year-end.

The RSI touched down on the 30 level, illustrating the most oversold technical conditions since last October's bear market bottom. Additionally, the CCI went below -200, its lowest level in more than a year, illustrating the oversold nature of the stock market today. Moreover, we see the full stochastic coming up from a shallow point and is about to break out above 20, suggesting improving technical momentum for stocks. We also have the 200-day MA support, coinciding with the 10% correction mark at about 4,150-4,200 in the S&P 500.

Therefore, the constructive technical set-up may coincide with improving fundamental elements and psychological factors, leading to improved sentiment and enabling a solid rally into year-end. Despite the challenging economic atmosphere, my SPX year-end target range remains the 4,800-5,000 point in the SPX.

Before we get into the Q3 specifics and discuss the strategy for Q4, let's look at my AWP returns by segment. This way, we can see what worked and did not work as well as expected and what we can do to optimize returns as we close 2023.

My Tech Plus Segment

- Minus 2% in Q3

The AWP's tech segment had mixed results in Q3. First, we came off a monster rally in late 2022 and H1 2023. Many high-quality tech stocks appreciated by 100-200% or more in several months, and the time came to give back some gains in Q3.

Nonetheless, the AWP's most significant position, Palantir (PLTR), finished the quarter in the green. Once considering the covered call premiums, my Palantir position did quite well (up by approximately 7%).

Several high-quality tech stocks outperformed considerably despite the steep correction in Q3. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Sea Limited (SE) were amongst the best-performing stocks, appreciating by double-digits in the third quarter. The most disappointing, underperforming positions included Block (SQ) and Opera (OPRA). While Block could have a substantial rebound, Opera's momentum has worsened, and I may phase out this position due to increasing risks. Including covered call premiums, the tech plus segment lost about 2.5% in Q3 vs. the Nasdaq's decline of 4.3%.

Moving forward - I'm keeping my tech allocation relatively high going into Q4. First, the tech plus segment incorporates stocks that have exposure to various segments, including finance and banking, automotive, internet search, browsing, e-commerce, semiconductors, software applications, cybersecurity, entertainment, supercomputing, gaming, AI, and more.

This highly diversified technology-plus segment accounts for approximately 50% of the AWP holdings going into Q4. Additionally, many of the top tech-plus segment stocks have significant exposure to AI. My top AI-related holdings include Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon, Palantir, AMD, Opera, Twilio, Super Micro Computer, and, of course, the godfather of AI, Nvidia.

Good - The China Basket

- Plus 16% in Q3

While it was a challenging quarter for U.S. equities, the AWP's China stock basket appreciated by 16%. I exited 50% of the XPeng (XPEV) position at an advantageous time for a 50% quarterly gain. I also got out of NIO (NIO) for a double-digit increase before the stock's recent collapse. Additionally, PDD Holdings (PDD) had an excellent quarter, appreciating by nearly 40% in Q3.

Moving forward - I've cut down the China segment for Q4. China has substantial growth potential, yet we must recognize the increased risks now. Also, Chinese EV makers like NIO and XPeng face significant hurdles, and there's the risk of more dilution and lower stock prices.

While Alibaba (BABA) has potential, I am okay with a limited position. My only must-have stock in China is Baidu (BIDU) due to its significant undervaluation/underappreciation and considerable growth potential, including AI. Also, I am fond of PDD, as its e-commerce numbers have been excellent, and the stock continues shining. These guys are eating somebody's lunch, and it's likely Alibaba's, which is another reason to own PDD over BABA now.

Bad - Energy/Oil

- Minus 8% in Q3

The energy segment had mixed results. While oil stocks performed well, alt energy and solar had a challenging quarter. The solar ETF (TAN) declined by 27%. On the other hand, Apache Corp (APA) was the segment's best-performing stock, surging by more than 28% in the third quarter. In total, the energy segment declined by 8% due to a worse-than-anticipated performance in alt energy and an early rotation out of several high-quality oil names.

Moving forward - I've enhanced the energy segment by incorporating several high-quality, relatively cheap oil names with significant upside and growth potential. There's a strong probability that oil will end the year at $100 or higher. Thus, increasing exposure in this segment makes sense as we advance. Also, oil exposure coupled with quality solar and alt energy exposure provides solid diversification within the energy segment, providing excellent growth opportunities as we advance.

Ugly - Materials and Industrials

- Minus 12% in Q3

I exited several holdings in this space, with the top performer being Intrepid Potash (IPI). Lithium prices cratered in the quarter, leading to an underperformance in Livent (LTHM). My original Livent position declined by about 30% in the quarter, but I doubled down on the stock around its lows. I also opened a position in Albemarle (ALB) in the quarter. And I still have Mosaic (MOS) as a substantial holding in the AWP. Due mainly to Livent's significant underperformance, the materials segment declined by about 12% in Q3.

Moving forward - While material/industrial exposure is limited to just three firms, lithium prices will likely rebound in the coming months. Also, commodities seem like a solid play as we move toward 2024. Therefore, I may increase exposure to lithium and other material stocks in the fourth quarter.

Defense Stocks

- Flat in Q3

I exited my three defense positions at the start of Q3, and the segment was flat for the third quarter. Despite several real-life conflicts, defense stocks have primarily gone nowhere recently, and there may be minimal upside in the years ahead. Therefore, the capital can be better allocated in other segments, and I don't plan to introduce defense stocks to the AWP soon.

Moving forward - I am not incorporating defense stocks into the AWP in the fourth quarter due to muted upside potential.

Financials

- Flat in Q3

I had minimal financial exposure, with only two holdings last quarter. PayPal (PYPL) lost ground by another 12%, while KeyCorp (KEY) appreciated by about 14%. Additionally, KEY provided substantial covered call returns. This dynamic enabled the financial segment to close out the quarter flat. Traditional financials have minimal upside in the near and intermediate term. Therefore, I'm keeping exposure limited in Q4.

Moving forward - Aside from the current holdings, I am not incorporating traditional financials into the AWP in the fourth quarter due to the increased risk associated with abnormally high interest rates, rising delinquencies, and other risk factors.

Ugly - Gold and Silver Miners/GSMs

- Minus 10% in Q3

With the higher-for-longer Fed chatter, it was a challenging quarter for gold and silver stocks. I exited several positions, including Newmont Mining (NEM) and the junior silver mining ETF (SILJ). Several stocks declined by 10-15% in this segment. The GSM sector declined by about 6% in the quarter. Nonetheless, I am keeping some exposure in the GSM space, as this segment should do well when the Fed's approach to monetary policy starts shifting.

Moving forward - I am keeping the GSM basket stable into Q4 as there is substantial upside potential. The Fed should move toward a more accessible monetary policy soon, creating an explosively bullish dynamic for GSMs.

Bad - Bitcoin and Digital Assets

- Minus 4%

The Bitcoin/digital assets segment declined by about 4% in Q3. I reduced holdings in this segment as it became evident that Q3 would be volatile. There were mixed results, with several coins gaining double digits and several tokens declining by 20-30%. Nonetheless, I am keeping some exposure, as I expect systemically important tokens to continue increasing in value over the long term.

Moving forward - While I've kept the cryptocurrency basket relatively small in the initial stages of Q4, I may increase the segment's weight as we advance. Bitcoin and other critical digital coins should experience increased demand as the economy improves and the Fed shifts to a more accessible monetary policy.

The Portfolio Plan

Q3 was challenging, with the AWP declining by about 3%. However, I purchased many high-quality stocks at low prices and attractive long-term buying levels. Therefore, this may be a solid setup for a rally into year-end.

The AWP (The Financial Prophet)

For Q4, the tech segment remains heavy, with an allocation of about 51%. The AWP's most prominent position remains Palantir, with a portfolio weight of about 11%. Other significant holdings include AMD, Amazon, Google, Baidu, Super Micro Computer, and Tesla. I anticipate the AWP's 2023 FY return to be around 40%, and I'm keeping my year-end SPX target range at 4,800-5,000.