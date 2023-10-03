Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanmina: Cheap If The Performance Is Sustained

Oct. 03, 2023 10:45 AM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
173 Followers

Summary

  • Sanmina has had a couple of years of good growth as the company has recovered from the pandemic, but the growth seems to halt with a low Q4 guidance.
  • The company has still continued to expand its operating margin along the company's long-term trend, increasing earnings despite turbulent long-term revenues.
  • As Sanmina currently trades with a low P/E and a price below my DCF model estimate, I have a buy-rating for the stock.

profit margin

Frank Brennan/iStock via Getty Images

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has managed to improve its operating margin quite consistently in the long term, with the current year being no exception. The stock seems to price in a rougher future for Sanmina as the

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
173 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.