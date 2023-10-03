Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Algonquin: Billionaire Says Observe Carefully When The Tide Goes Out

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has faced challenges due to high debt and poor capital allocation policy.
  • Valuation entered a buy-zone in the last few days.
  • We go over expected returns and tell you why the 9.6% yield on the preferred shares can be an attractive alternative.
Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

Billionaire Is Not Too Thrilled With What He Sees

Eric Francis

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) (TSX:AQN:CA) has been on the receiving end of a rather rough period in the markets. It has gone headfirst into

This article was written by

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
39.66K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We might buy AQN via a Covered Call position or establish a long position in the preferred shares.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

RiggityRusty
RiggityRusty
Today, 12:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7)
What are your thoughts on AQNU, convertible preferreds? Yielding 19% right now, convert in 2024
S
Senna2002
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.52K)
What are the chances they A prefs get called instead of being reset?
Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Today, 11:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (26.92K)
@Senna2002 0%. Negative 1000%. No Chance.
BeaBaggage
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (12.84K)
Great calls as always on Alta where you were right in both directions and Algonquin on the way down. Glad I sold my AY at 25 for a small gain in July, no one wants it. So much for activists these days. Bea
G
GreedySOB
Today, 11:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (103)
" At current interest rates, the preferred shares will yield about 7.24% on par, and that works out to about 9.65% on the current price of $18.75 CAD. This is a solid yield and is currently at an effective 5.3% spread to GOC-5. So this appears to us as a competitive purchase."
@Trapping Value isn't this like betting on interest rates not going lower? (since the dividend is a factor of inerest rate) Also Canada is entering a recession already so that spread may not be attractive for long
Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (26.92K)
@GreedySOB It is locked in for 5 years after that date.
j
j2d2
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
AQN, the NEE of Canada. Both are buys at some point, but both poisoned by irrational expectations. They both did so well for awhile. Then had a head on collision with reality.
Jambr403
Jambr403
Today, 11:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (304)
Nice article. I loaded up on TSE:AQN-A preferreds. Interesting to note the GOC 5 year bond yield now sits at 4.439%!
DeadManInvesting
DeadManInvesting
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (422)
I guess it had to happen. Now Trapping Value quotes Warren Buffett. (At least he spells it right.)
Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Today, 10:59 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (26.92K)
@DeadManInvesting I got tired of reading all the "billionaire says" so I thought I'd have fun with it as well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
