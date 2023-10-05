Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens' Dividend Could Be Toast So Buy These 9% Yielding SWANs Instead

Oct. 05, 2023 7:15 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)3 Comments
Summary

  • Rising interest rates are causing companies' fundamentals to deteriorate, increasing the risk of dividend cuts.
  • Long-term rates jumped almost 1% in 3 months, the fastest in over 20 years. Borrowing costs for investment grade companies are up 8% to 14%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is at risk of a dividend cut as it faces a significant debt cliff through 2025.
  • If there is no recession, then Walgreens' risk of a dividend cut could be as high as 66%. Rising rates have caused the growth outlook to turn slightly negative.
  • Read about 3 SWANs that offer the most secure 9% yields on Wall Street, and are growing at 3% to 5%, just as management is guiding for. Their dividends are not significantly threatened by soaring rates and their consensus return potential is over 100% in the next 2 years, and almost 400% in the next decade.
System hacked warning alert on notebook (Laptop). Cyber attack on computer network, Virus, Spyware, Malware or Malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.

PUGUN SJ

Nothing is more important in long-term successful investing than avoiding the disasters that are half of U.S. stocks.

The data is always shifting, the facts are always changing, the only constant is change, and even the world's

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei

Comments (3)

a
alexalekhine
Today, 7:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments
No, the economic data do NOT say 10 year rates should be 1%to 1.5%. That is a preposterous claim.

No, Wagreen's interest expense will not go up $150mm next year. The vast majority of their 2024 debt maturities is a Term Loan. The rate on Term Loans has already gone up and you are seem to be double counting that impact. Will they pay more? Yup. But not much more.

$43 billion should presumably be $43 million of free cash flow.

Walgreen did indeed break pattern with no Q3 dividend increase but 23 will still be higher than 22. But, they can still keep the streak alive with a Q2 increase next year.

Failing business? That would be Rite Aid. Walgreen? Still profitable. Still payingits peak dividend level. Failing business? You didn't identify a single one of the company's headwinds aside from higher interest rates.

They are out there, otherwise the yield wouldn't be 9% with a CEO search underway.

Finally, no mention of the Chairman who has ruled over this problem.

So what will Walgreen do? What every struggling retailer does: increase profits by closing unprofitable stores. That would be stores that are being heavily looted, in cities such as Ohilly, DC, NY, LA, SF, and Chicago.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments
So bottom line is sell a company that provides health care products and buy companies that provide products that destroy health. No thanks!
caasi notwen profile picture
caasi notwen
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments
@wam350 Money is agnostic.
