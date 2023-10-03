Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Mild Pullback Sets Stage For Strong Finish To 2023 (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 03, 2023 10:54 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX, SPY, VOO, DJI, NDX1 Comment
Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the persistent pessimism surrounding U.S. equities, the recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index has been somewhat underwhelming.
  • If the latest pullback meant anything, it has only demonstrated a lack of conviction by the bears.
  • Or perhaps there is simply a wall of liquidity on the sidelines, patiently waiting to swoop in to catch equities at the first sign of a minor pullback.
  • Either way, we view the recent price action as an indication of bullish momentum that could drive the SPX higher in the coming weeks, just in time to deliver a strong finish for the year.

Conceptual paper plane pulling business finance growth chart still life image.

Twomeows_IS

Despite the persistent pessimism surrounding U.S. equities and repeated warnings of an impending recession in the financial media, the recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has been somewhat underwhelming.

At the lowest point of the pullback (intraday low

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.06K Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX,SPY,NDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Eponymous One profile picture
Eponymous One
Today, 11:21 AM
Premium
Comments (1.67K)
Yes, I already figured out the first part, that "Despite the persistent pessimism surrounding U.S. equities, the recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index has been somewhat underwhelming."

But, as to the second part, "As the accompanying chart shows, money-market fund assets have reached all-time highs of above US$5.5 trillion, and have seen pronounced weekly inflows since the beginning of the year.", well lets just say I'm not surprized, but that is news to me, amd it is directly contrary to the popular narrative that revolves around supposed monetary shortages.

So, please feel free to enlighten not only myself but those others around here who suspected as much regarding the surplus of liquidity as to the actual sources of the information and any onpoint assessment of underlying trends and anything else that would go the help educate not so much the unwashed masses, but rather those of us who don't necessarily need so much perfume in the pompadour as we are fortunate enough thanks to solid investments in sustainble infrastructure by reliable authorities over the past century or so to still have access to clean water resources ...so far!
