Twomeows_IS

Despite the persistent pessimism surrounding U.S. equities and repeated warnings of an impending recession in the financial media, the recent pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has been somewhat underwhelming.

At the lowest point of the pullback (intraday low on September 27), the SPX had only lost a moderate -7.9% from its July 27 intraday peak of 4,607 points, before the selling stalled. By historical standards, a meaningful intra-year correction would normally see a short and sharp decline with a magnitude somewhere in the range of -10% to -15%. But the latest pullback has been somewhat of a slow grind in response to known economic uncertainties, rather than the typical knee-jerk reaction to new negative news.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

If the latest pullback meant anything, it has only demonstrated a lack of conviction by the bears. Or perhaps there is simply a wall of liquidity on the sidelines, patiently waiting to swoop in to catch equities at the first sign of a minor pullback.

The argument that there is a wall of liquidity on the sidelines is supported by various anecdotal evidence that the majority of investors are still sitting in cash or money-market funds. As the accompanying chart shows, money-market fund assets have reached all-time highs of above US$5.5 trillion, and have seen pronounced weekly inflows since the beginning of the year.

Bloomberg

Either way, we view the recent price action as an indication of bullish momentum that could drive the S&P 500 higher in the coming weeks, just in time to deliver a strong finish for the year.

Higher Highs and lower Lows

The recent pullback also stopped just short of breaking under the S&P's trend channel support as annotated in the chart below. Should the S&P rebound from here, it would form a lower low, in continuation of a series of higher highs and lower lows since the market bottomed out in October 2022. Such a move would bolster the case for the index to trend higher through the end of the year. At least judging from the past few trading sessions, selling momentum appears to have clearly stalled.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Barring any new negative news, we see a good chance of a rebound towards resistance near our long-held S&P year-end target of 4,600 points. Unless our target is breached, we are holding back from raising our target towards 4,800 or fresh all-time highs.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

From a medium-term perspective, we also note that the recent pullback looks like the usual run-of-the-mill dip within a broader uptrend. Our Fibonacci retracement study stretching from the 2020 lows to the 2022 peak shows the recent pullback as merely a retest of the 4,200 point level on the S&P, which is normal before a potential move towards 4,800.

Unless we see a sharp break below 4,200, we maintain our bullish view on the S&P 500 for now. As trend-followers would agree: "The trend is your friend until the end when it bends."