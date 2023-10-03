McCormick Earnings: Volume Decline Is Concerning Despite Pricing Power
Summary
- McCormick's Q3 results show a significant increase in cash flow from operations and improvements in inventory management.
- The company's governance programs are starting to show positive effects on inventory reduction and cost savings.
- McCormick reaffirmed its revenue and profit outlook for FY 2023, but controllable expenses and volume declines are concerning.
McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), the company associated with food flavor globally, just reported its Q3 results this morning (October 3rd, 2023) as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is down close to 3% pre-market as of this writing, which suggests that the market did not like something about the report or the guidance. Let's take a closer look at McCormick's spicy version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.
The Good
- Inventory Looking Better: Cash flow from operations went up a mind-boggling 164% to reach $660 million in Q3. This was primarily driven by the fact that inventories and other assets/liabilities went from -$447 million in Q3 2022 to $97.8 million in Q3 2023. In its Q3 2022 report, the company had highlighted that managing inventory and eliminating inefficiencies was a primary goal, and it appears like they've more than followed through on that in Q3 2023.
- Governance Programs: McCormick continues to publicly bring up its two programs aimed at Comprehensive Continuous Improvement ('CCI') and Global Operating Effectiveness ('GOE') in every single quarterly report. The effects of these programs are beginning to show up in inventory reduction and Cost of Goods Sold [COGS]. The GOE program is expected to contribute $125 million in annual savings.
- Guidance Reaffirmed: McCormick reaffirmed its revenue and profit outlook for FY 2023 (with one quarter remaining) and increased its adjusted EPS range to $2.62 to $2.67 from the previous range of $2.60 to $2.65. But there is a catch here as covered in the section below.
- Pricing Power: McCormick's Q3 report was flavored (pun intended) with the words "pricing actions" 14 times. Across all three regions the company reports by (Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa [EMEA], and Asia-Pacific region [APAC]), pricing power helped the company offset volume declines, which is covered below. Overall, the 6% sales growth was from the 8% price increase, which was offset a little by the 2% volume decline.
The Bad
- Controllable Expenses: McCormick's administrative expenses rose 13% YoY in Q3. This is in stark contrast to the company's increase in cost of goods sold, which went up just 3% YoY in the current high-inflationary environment. This means, the company pretty much decided to increase costs in areas where it had control and this was confirmed by the company in its own words, "Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased from the year-ago period driven by an increase in employee incentive compensation expense as well as higher distribution and brand marketing costs partially offset by CCI-led and GOE cost savings."
- Despite the pricing power, McCormick missed sales estimate by $20 million. Price power can be a double-edged sword as too much of it can end up hurting the volume and that may have contributed to the overall volume decline covered below.
The Ugly
- Valuation: McCormick expects to take a special charge of 16 cents/share in FY 2023, which brings down the projected FY 2023 range to $2.46 to $2.51/share. Even if the high end of this estimate holds true, the stock is trading at multiple of nearly 29 based on current pre-market price of $72.50. Given that the company just reported a 6% increase in sales (not profit), this valuation seems excessive to me.
- Volume Decline: Sales in Americas increased 1%, EMEA increased 15%, and APAC decreased 16%. The APAC decrease is especially concerning as the company has been working on Asian expansion for well over a decade at this point. In all three regions, volume decline was mentioned by the company as the primary reason that offset its pricing power.
Conclusion
While the company undoubtedly adds rich flavors to our taste buds globally, the stock may leave a bad taste in your mouth if you purchase it at the wrong price. Despite the YTD underperformance, the stock still appears overvalued to me based on recent numbers and guidance. The volume decline is the most concerning of all, despite pricing power and is to be monitored over the next few quarters.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments