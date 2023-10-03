While the company undoubtedly adds rich flavors to our taste buds globally, the stock may leave a bad taste in your mouth if you purchase it at the wrong price. Despite the YTD underperformance, the stock still appears overvalued to me based on recent numbers and guidance. The volume decline is the most concerning of all, despite pricing power and is to be monitored over the next few quarters.

McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC ), the company associated with food flavor globally, just reported its Q3 results this morning (October 3rd, 2023) as Seeking Alpha has covered here . The stock is down close to 3% pre-market as of this writing, which suggests that the market did not like something about the report or the guidance. Let's take a closer look at McCormick's spicy version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

