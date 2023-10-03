McCormick: Time To Buy
Summary
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated had 5.7% sales growth in fiscal Q3, driven by pricing power and strategic decisions.
- Margins improved by 150 basis points due to cost savings initiatives and pricing actions.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated valuation has improved, making it an attractive time to start buying McCormick stock.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is a name where we have been waiting for a sizable pullback. We now have corrected nicely. We believe MKC shares are in a buy range. We think new money can start buying. We will discuss performance in Q3 and the outlook going forward.
McCormick Fiscal Q3 Sales
McCormick saw 5.7% sales growth in the third quarter (period ending August 31) from the year-ago period, with minimal currency impact this time around. The sales growth was a result of pricing power, as the company increased prices by 8%. This was partially offset by a 2% volume and mix decline. Most notably a slower recovery in China weighed. There was also the exit from the consumer business in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
The company has also made strategic decisions and asset sales which impacted the comps from last year, such as the Kitchen Basics divestiture. The company has been closing low margin businesses in an effort to trim the fat. Generally speaking, volume and product mix was flat to the third quarter of the prior year.
Consumer sales were up 1% overall, driven by 5% pricing action and 4% lower volume. Consumer sales in the Americas increased 1% from Q3 2023, or 2% in constant currency. Over in Europe, Middle East and Africa sales were up a strong 15% compared to the year-ago period, while sales for the consumer segment fell 16% in Asia, due to volume declines mostly stemming from China.
The Flavor Solutions segment saw sales increase 12%, or 11% controlling for currency. There was a 10% increase from pricing actions and 1% increase in volume. In the Americas, sales here were up 11%, while in EMEA, sales were up 17%. Despite consumer weakness, sales were also up 7% in Asia, or up 13% on a constant dollar basis.
Overall sales were about in line with expectations. Margins, however, are key.
McCormick Q3 Margin Power
Sales were relatively solid overall, but this is a real strength when we consider that expenses benefited thanks to cost savings initiatives put into place a couple of years ago as well as the sales of lower margin businesses. Margins jumped 150 basis points versus the year-ago period. This expansion was driven by pricing on top of the cost savings programs that were put into place.
Overall in Q3, operating income increased to $245 million compared to $235 million in the year-ago period. From an EPS standpoint, the company was in line with consensus. EPS came in at $0.65 per share. While it was a touch mixed, overall this was a good quarter. Shares have always been expensive, but valuation has improved drastically with today's decline relative to the forward look.
Valuation Has Improved
For the year, we think EPS now hits $2.65 depending on Q4, but the range is $2.62 to $2.67 expected. That puts valuation at nearly 26X FWD EPS at $71. The stock has always had a stretched valuation but usually in the high 30X range. Historically, this is attractive for how this company trades. We think it is time to start buying on this valuation.
Looking Ahead
McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares have come down significantly from recent highs. We think this is the level to start buying, at $71 and below. As we look ahead, we see the consumer business still adjusting to a post COVID world, where everyone was cooking at home. Business is robust, and restaurants are doing well and so the Flavors Solution segment has performed well. McCormick's stock is an ideal buy and hold for the long-term, and at these levels even traders can get excited about a short to medium-term bounce once we emerge from this seasonally weak period. We rate McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares a buy.
Be a Winner and Make Moves With our Team
Stop wasting time! Join the many investors at BAD BEAT Investing focused on trades and income plus take 60% off now before prices rise!
- Access a professional team of 4 analysts, available all day during market hours.
- 4 different chat rooms
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops to feed your income.
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends; short/medium/long-term ideas
- Education, tools, and much more, including a money-back guarantee
- Too much? Check out our new basic service for $199 for a year.
This article was written by
Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars. Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MKC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MKC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)