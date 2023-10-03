Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McCormick: Time To Buy

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated had 5.7% sales growth in fiscal Q3, driven by pricing power and strategic decisions.
  • Margins improved by 150 basis points due to cost savings initiatives and pricing actions.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated valuation has improved, making it an attractive time to start buying McCormick stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Spices and seasonings powder splash, explosion on black background

igoriss

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is a name where we have been waiting for a sizable pullback. We now have corrected nicely. We believe MKC shares are in a buy range. We think new money can start buying. We will discuss

Be a Winner and Make Moves With our Team

Stop wasting time! Join the many investors at BAD BEAT Investing focused on trades and income plus take 60% off now before prices rise!

  • Access a professional team of 4 analysts, available all day during market hours.
  • 4 different chat rooms
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops to feed your income. 
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends; short/medium/long-term ideas
  • Education, tools, and much more, including a money-back guarantee
  • Too much? Check out our new basic service for $199 for a year.

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
38.83K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MKC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Charlie's Munger profile picture
Charlie's Munger
Today, 12:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11.31K)
Let me know when it hits $60
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (1.27K)
McCormick herbs, spices, and gravy mixes were always a staple in the American home. Recently though other brands have established a foothold on their monopoly of products. Just my last visit to the stores, I was looking to buy another bottle of rubbed Sage. McCormick Organic was $8.39 whereas Simply Organic and Walmart Great Value Organic were half that price. Spice Islands and Badia are some other brands I resort to in lieu of paying McCormick's premium price. In addition to this, other boutique seasoning preparations (particularly for Barbeque, my passion) even by name brands like Weber, Emerils, and Lowery are competitively priced over McCormick. I used to do some electrical work at a resort before I retired and never saw any McCormick seasonings in their kitchens. It was American Spice Co. or a generic white label procured through Sisco. Cash is still King.
p
pdrozin
Today, 11:20 AM
Premium
Comments (2.16K)
Thanks for the article. Still too rich for my money. Will wait patiently for sub $60 pricing which may be right around the corner. If not, no problem for me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.